SpliceBio Enters Collaboration with Spark Therapeutics to Develop a Gene Therapy Targeting an Inherited Retinal Disease

News provided by

SpliceBio

17 Oct, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • SpliceBio is eligible to receive upfront, opt-in and milestone payments up to $216 million plus royalties
  • Spark secures exclusive worldwide rights to SpliceBio's proprietary Protein Splicing platform to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a gene therapy targeting an undisclosed inherited retinal disease

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SpliceBio, a genetic medicines company harnessing Protein Splicing to develop the next generation of gene therapies, is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement with Spark Therapeutics to utilize SpliceBio's proprietary Protein Splicing platform to develop a gene therapy for an undisclosed inherited retinal disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, SpliceBio and Spark will conduct a research collaboration utilizing SpliceBio's proprietary Protein Splicing platform, which offers the potential to address diseases that currently cannot be treated with gene therapies because the necessary gene is too large to be delivered by adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. Spark will have exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a gene therapy arising from this research collaboration targeting an undisclosed inherited retinal disease. SpliceBio will be eligible to receive upfront, opt-in and milestone payments up to $216 million and royalties on net sales.

"This research collaboration and license agreement is an exciting opportunity to develop a novel gene therapy in an area of high unmet medical need. We are proud that Spark Therapeutics recognizes the potential of our pioneering Protein Splicing platform and the profound impact it could have in the treatment of inherited retinal diseases that are unable to be effectively addressed by other gene therapy approaches," said, Miquel Vila-Perelló, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of SpliceBio. "In addition to the Spark collaboration, we continue to develop our lead program in Stargardt disease and further build our capabilities and pipeline of wholly-owned gene therapy programs to develop life-changing therapies for patients in need."

"This exclusive partnership builds on Spark's innovative leadership programs in gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases. Our breakthrough gene therapy LUXTURNA® demonstrates the ability to transform the lives of patients with biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene whose physicians have determined their eligibility for treatment, while providing potential alternative treatment options for patients with other inherited retinal diseases," commented, Federico Mingozzi, PhD, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Spark Therapeutics.

"With our complementary capabilities, combined deep technical knowledge and SpliceBio's revolutionary platform capabilities, we aim to further advance progress in the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, bringing new transformational gene therapies into the clinic and eventually to the global market."

About SpliceBio

SpliceBio is a genetic medicines company harnessing its proprietary Protein Splicing platform to develop the next generation of gene therapies. The Company's platform offers the potential to address diseases that currently cannot be treated with gene therapies because the necessary gene is too large to be delivered by adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. The company's lead program targets Stargardt disease, a genetic eye disease that causes vision loss in children and adults. SpliceBio's platform is based on technology developed in the Muir Lab at Princeton University after more than 20 years of pioneering intein and protein engineering research. For additional information, please visit www.splice.bio

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial company dedicated to unlocking the power of gene therapy to accelerate healthcare transformation. At Spark, a member of the Roche Group, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE SpliceBio

Also from this source

SpliceBio Appoints David Favre, D.V.M., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer to Accelerate Development of its Lead AAV Gene Therapy Program

SpliceBio, a genetic medicines company exploiting its proprietary Protein Splicing platform to develop next generation gene therapies, is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.