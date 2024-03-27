Splinter Revived, Jacob Weindling Named Editor-in-Chief Under Paste Magazine Ownership

Return of Progressive Journalism: Splinter is Reborn with Weindling at the Helm & Touting New Subscription Service

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paste Magazine announced today the relaunch of Splinter, a pioneering online publication known for its bold and progressive, political journalism. With this development comes the appointment of Jacob Weindling as the Editor-in-Chief, signaling a dynamic new chapter for Splinter under Paste Magazine's ownership.

Weindling brings a wealth of experience and a unique voice to his new role as EIC of Splinter. Formerly a key contributor to Paste Magazine's politics page, Weindling's insightful commentary and commitment to amplifying diverse perspectives have long been recognized within the industry. His transition to leading Splinter is a natural progression, aligning perfectly with the publication's mission to challenge the status quo and provoke meaningful political dialogue.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Splinter into the Paste Magazine family with today's launch announcement and have Jacob Weindling lead the charge as Editor-in-Chief," said Josh Jackson, Founder and CEO of Paste Magazine. "The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Paste Magazine, and we're eager to see the unique perspectives Splinter brings to our diverse audience. With Jacob's vision and expertise, we are confident that Splinter will make a triumphant comeback to reclaim its status as a trailblazer in the digital media landscape."

The timing of Splinter's relaunch couldn't be more pertinent, coming in the midst of a pivotal election year. As the political landscape continues to evolve, there is an increasing demand for fearless journalism that speaks truth to power. Positioned to fill this void, Splinter will deliver incisive analysis, investigative reporting, and thought-provoking commentary that resonates with readers across the political spectrum.

"Splinter has always been a platform for those who refuse to be silenced and demand accountability and transparency in our political discourse," said Jacob Weindling, Editor-in-Chief of Splinter. "It's crucial that this voice is not only heard but amplified, especially as we approach a critical presidential election. Leading Splinter into this new era marks a full circle moment, where we will not only provide insightful political coverage, but also showcase our unwavering commitment to challenging the rhetoric and policies of the political sphere. Splinter is more than just a publication; it's a beacon for those who refuse to accept the status quo and demand a better future."

In addition to the relaunch, Splinter is proud to introduce its Paid Subscription Service, offering subscribers exclusive access to premium content, ad-free browsing, and special perks. This subscription model not only ensures the sustainability of independent journalism, but also fosters a deeper connection between Splinter and its valued audience.

Under the new ownership of Paste Magazine and the editorial leadership of Weindling, Splinter is poised to reclaim its position as a leading voice in progressive journalism. The relaunch marks the beginning of a powerful journey, one that promises to inspire, inform, and provoke meaningful change.

For more information on Splinter, please visit www.Splinter.com and follow along on social @SpinterNews via Instagram and Facebook, and Twitter @Splinter_news. For additional questions or media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Paste Magazine

Paste Magazine is a leading digital destination for entertainment and culture, providing in-depth coverage of music, movies, TV, gaming, and more. With a focus on thoughtful storytelling and diverse voices, Paste Magazine has become a trusted source for readers seeking engaging and insightful content.

About Splinter

Splinter is an online publication known for its fearless journalism and progressive perspective. Covering politics, culture, and social justice issues, Splinter has established itself as a trusted source of news and commentary for readers who demand authenticity and integrity in their media consumption.

