Splinterlands Achieves 2.32M Daily Rentals Successfully - A Major Milestone for the Pioneer of NFT Rental Markets

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splinterlands, the most played blockchain game in the market right now, achieved 2.32 million daily rentals on April 15, 2022. Card rentals have been one of the most sought-after features of the play-to-earn gaming platform as it allows players to use their preferred cards without spending too much and it permits owners to earn extra income from lending their digital cards to other players.

Splinterlands pioneered the launching of rental markets for NFTs in July 2021. This feature opens tons of opportunities for players to play and earn without buying their own cards. Many cards can be rented for 1, 100th of cent, making games more accessible to players. Aside from card rentals, other features on the platform include titles, packs, totems, skins, and land. The company recently announced plans to launch validator nodes with a goal of $1 billion burn and rewards.

Recently, an article published in The Motley Fool covered the story of a player who started with $10 in Splinterlands and now has an account value of $17,000. This was from exchanging and renting cards to continue to improve their rank and set of cards.

Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, the CEO of Splinterlands, shared how happy the team is for reaching another milestone. "We recently shared that we hit 2 billion games played, and now we're here, reaching another remarkable milestone in the history of NFT rentals. We look forward to achieving more of these in the future."

Splinterlands currently ranks as the top #1 blockchain game on Dappradar , with hundreds of thousands of users playing the game every day. Blockchain Founders Fund Managing Partner Aly Madhavji also commented on this achievement. "Splinterlands has delivered many industry innovations in the blockchain gaming space and continues to deliver the best perks to its players. This new achievement is a significant milestone in transforming the gaming industry" Aly said.

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games.

