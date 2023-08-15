Splinterlands is Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, Ranking 250 on the Inc. 5000 List for 2023

Splinterlands

Aug. 15, 2023

MEDIA, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splinterlands, an innovative blockchain-based digital game studio, is proud to be featured in the Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. With a focus on dynamic gameplay and groundbreaking game governance, Splinterlands' flagship game has experienced a remarkable growth trajectory, attracting millions of monthly users and solidifying its position as a global leader among gaming DApps.

"We are incredibly honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list," said Dr. Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, Co-Founder and CEO of Splinterlands. "This recognition is a testament to our exceptional team, as well as the support and enthusiasm of our incredible community. Together, we have forged a dynamic and innovative gaming platform that resonates with players around the globe."

Dr. Reich, with a diverse background in teaching, publishing, and a strong belief in the power of blockchain technology, co-founded Splinterlands in 2018. The company was born out of the realization that NFTs would have a significant impact on gaming related ecosystems and that a game built on a blockchain would provide a more scalable and engaging experience for players.

From its inception, Splinterlands has been guided by a strong set of principles. Dr. Reich emphasizes the value of people and community, placing them at the core of every design decision. By prioritizing user experience and simplicity in a complex blockchain environment, Splinterlands has created an accessible and engaging platform that appeals to both casual players and serious gamers.

"We firmly believe in providing opportunities for everyone to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Web3, experience joy through gameplay, and foster a robust community within Splinterlands," Dr. Reich explains. "Our platform and community are continuously evolving, with exciting developments such as a massive land expansion that introduces even more strategic and engaging ways to utilize game assets. Additionally, our active DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is driving new and innovative initiatives that empower our players to actively shape the future of Splinterlands."

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a leading blockchain-based digital collectible card game that combines captivating gameplay with the power of blockchain technology. Offering players true ownership of their in-game assets, Splinterlands has revolutionized the gaming industry. With a vibrant player community and an ever-expanding global presence, Splinterlands continues to redefine the boundaries of gaming.

Media contact:
Liam Labistour
[email protected]
(302) 440-6295

