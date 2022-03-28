Splinterlands Surpasses 2 Billion Games Played Following $1M Unboxing Event

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splinterlands, the #1 ranked play-to-earn game in the blockchain space as per dappradar, has achieved another milestone following its current $1M unboxing event held last March 17th. Splinterlands has now surpassed 2 billion games were played. This is by far one of the most significant achievements of Splinterlands as it aims to reward more players through play-to-earn opportunities for them.

Splinterlands surpasses 2B games played.

During the unboxing event, Side Door Ventures teamed up with Balthazar to provide $1M worth of Splinterlands assets to the scholars, in the form of Chaos Legion packs. Also, there were 3,000 Balthazar scholarships awarded, a live lottery was held with 1 BCX gold foil cards to be won, the announcement of the scholarship incentive program by Balthazar, all done via livestream with NicoThePico and Splinterlands' Bulldog leading the unboxing of the packs.

According to Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, the CEO of Splinterlands, "This unboxing event is a huge milestone for us. With Side Door Ventures teaming up with Balthazar, we were able to open an NFT management program, which we believe is the first-ever program that allows NFT holders to get a return on their digital assets."

Splinterlands has seen hyper-growth as the blockchain gaming space has taken off. The team is supported industry leading partners, including Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, Bitcoin.com, Sesameseed, and Wax. Aly, the Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund , showed his support to the Splinterlands' team, "We've seen the Splinterlands' team trailblaze many features and milestones in the industry supported by unwavering work ethic and dedication to the community. Achieving 2 billion games played is a remarkable milestone for Splinterlands and the industry as a whole. We're thrilled to be a part of their success."

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn blockchain game that uses digital trading cards. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Each player owns NFTs cards that are utilized on the battleground. Players earn massive rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games.

Press contact:

Liam Labistour | Director of Growth

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Splinterlands