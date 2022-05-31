Splinterlands' Validator Node License Presale Sold Out In 11 Minutes with a Burn of 14.5M SPS

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splinterlands kicked off their validator node license pre-sale on May 25, 2022 and sold out within 11 minutes of going live. The licenses, which are available for public sale currently, allow users to obtain Splinterlands' governance tokens, Splintershards (SPS), in exchange for running the free node software in tandem with owning a license.

Splinterlands' Validator Node License Presale Sold Out In 11 Minutes

Node operators will earn from a monthly pool of 3,750,000 SPS per month, with 10% of the pool designated for the top 50-100 node operators who are voted in using a delegated proof of stake system. The validator node license presale sold out within 11 minutes of going live, accounting for 2000 license sales. This historic milestone resulted in a burn of 14.5 million SPS and 1 million vouchers, with 3.6 million SPS being added to the DAO.

This accounted for the equivalent of roughly $4M in value. As of writing this, 25M SPS has been burned or sent to the DAO through 2271 node sales. The licenses are being sold solely in SPS and Vouchers, of which 80% of all SPS will be burned immediately upon a sale, and the other 20% will be added to the DAO for the players to help govern.

Liam Labistour, the Director of Growth for Splinterlands, said, "These burn mechanics will put tremendous deflationary pressure on SPS, which will be quite revolutionary of a concept to the blockchain gaming vertical." He continued that "Splinterlands has been built with the community in mind above all else. The engagement that we have seen by [the community] has been tremendous, and we can't wait for them to have a heavy hand in the project going forward as we move towards being truly decentralized."

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund , shared, "This recent milestone proves how strong and passionate the Splinterlands community is and how the team is hard at work to provide more benefits to its users. We're proud to be a part of the growing success of this top blockchain game."

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a play-to-earn trading card game that operates on blockchain technology. These cards are NFTs with a limited supply. Players earn rewards from different play-to-earn activities within the platform. To date, players have played over 2 billion games, with over 10 million games played daily and over 2 million cards per day transacted. The game is played in 146 countries across the world and is available in 10 languages.

