Splitcoin Inc. Announces Completion of Whitepaper Review Performed by Least Authority

News provided by

Splitcoin Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

As Splitcoin Inc. publishes its whitepaper, the revolutionary, offline, self-custody solution paves the way for closed beta signups in September 2023.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitcoin Inc., the developer of a groundbreaking self-custody solution that empowers cryptocurrency users to manually encrypt their seed phrases using its mobile application and NFC-enabled coins, has completed a design review of the "Splitcoin - Manual Seed Phrase Encryption" whitepaper performed by Least Authority. Least Authority is a security consulting firm committed to building and supporting the development of usable technology solutions and ethical business practices to advance digital security and preserve privacy as a fundamental human right.

By focusing on intuitive design and prioritizing user privacy, Splitcoin is revolutionizing the way seed phrases are securely stored and managed. The Splitcoin app will never know or ask you for your seed phrase.

Click here to read the full report by Least Authority.

Splitcoin allows users to create a vault for their seed phrase by manually encrypting it using a unique auto-scrolling codebook. This codebook is unlocked by a unique vault key, which is split and stored across a set of NFC-enabled physical coins or QR codes. To retrieve their seed phrase, users simply scan their coins with the mobile application and input their password. This opens the vault, allowing them to manually decrypt their seed phrase with the codebook.

The mobile application will never know or ask a user for their seed phrase.

The Splitcoin mobile application will be available for iOS and Android. It does not write or store data to online locations like cloud services or databases. The mobile application can run on a device that is placed permanently into airplane mode if desired.

Freddie Ranieri, Founder of Splitcoin Inc., stated, "Working with Least Authority and reaching these pivotal milestones is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the crypto community. With the whitepaper now accessible to the public, we anticipate productive conversations and insights as we prepare for our beta launch."

For additional details, interviews, or comments, please reach out to:

Freddie Ranieri
Founder, Splitcoin Inc.
Email: [email protected]

About Splitcoin Inc. With a full-scale launch planned for late 2023, Splitcoin Inc. is setting new standards in the cryptocurrency realm by focusing on manual seed phrase encryption. Through intuitive design and an emphasis on user privacy, Splitcoin is reshaping how users secure and manage their cryptocurrency assets. Splitcoin Inc. is a proud graduate of the IdeaToDo startup accelerator program at Hub101 in Westlake Village, California.

Visit www.splitcoin.com and follow Splitcoin on X to learn more.

SOURCE Splitcoin Inc.

