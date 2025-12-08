Splitero, Funds Managed by Blue Owl, and Antarctica Capital Close $283.3 Million Home Equity Investment Inaugural Securitization

Transaction draws record investor demand, marking the largest inaugural HEI securitization

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitero, the financial technology company that provides homeowners with better options to access their home equity, funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, Antarctica Capital, and Kingsbridge Investment Partners, today announced the closing of a $283.3 million rated home equity investment (HEI) securitization.

The securitization closed on November 25, 2025. Splitero Trust 2025-1 issued $195.5 million of senior class A-1 rated A (low) (sf), $48 million of mezzanine class A-2 securities rated BBB (low) (sf), $11.5 million of subordinate class B-1 securities rated BB (high) (sf), and $28.3 million of subordinate class B-2 securities rated B (sf) (retained), all rated by Morningstar DBRS. The securitization received a strong reception from the market, with over $2 billion in demand for the A-1 alone, and the highest level of investor participation in an inaugural HEI securitization ever. Many new investors entered the HEI space, resulting in a 9.25x oversubscription of the entire transaction.

"This transaction was a monumental achievement and a significant milestone for our company," said Michael Gifford, Founder and CEO of Splitero. "I am incredibly proud of the work our team has put in to reach this point, and the overwhelmingly positive response from investors to our inaugural securitization highlights the strength of our platform and product positioning within the market. We're excited about continuing to advance this asset class for homeowners and investors."

Splitero attributes the incredible reception from investors to its market-leading platform and proprietary Maturity Match™ structure, which aligns the HEI term length with the homeowner's remaining primary mortgage timeline.

"We are pleased to support Splitero's inaugural securitization and deepen our relationship as they scale a solution that aligns the interests of homeowners and institutional investors," said Ivan Zinn, Head of Alternative Credit, at Blue Owl. "This significant success is a testament to Splitero's platform and HEI's value as an investment."

According to industry data, U.S. homeowners collectively hold trillions of dollars in accessible home equity, yet many are locked into low-rate mortgages and face higher barriers to traditional products such as HELOCs, which often carry burdensome qualification requirements.

"Through our HEDI™ investment program, we have proudly partnered with Splitero to help Americans unlock substantial trapped equity in their homes. This inaugural securitization is an important milestone in Splitero's journey and validates the value of their platform. We look forward to continuing our partnership," said Chandra Patel, Managing Partner at Antarctica Capital.

Splitero's HEIs don't require income verification and never involve monthly payments, making them a flexible alternative to traditional financing. Homeowners receive upfront cash in exchange for a share of their home's future value, allowing them to pay off debt, complete renovations, or achieve other financial goals without the need to sell or refinance.

Barclays Capital Inc. ("Barclays") was the structuring agent for the issuance, and both Barclays and Nomura Securities International were joint bookrunners. StoneX Financial Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. were co-managers on the transaction.

About Splitero

Splitero is a financial technology company that provides homeowners better options to access their home equity with no monthly payments. Founded by real estate veterans, Splitero provides a lump sum of cash in exchange for a share of the home's future value. Splitero can help homeowners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington access their equity with no additional monthly payments. For more information, visit www.splitero.com

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With over $295 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,365 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com

About Antarctica Capital

Antarctica Capital is an alternative asset management firm headquartered in New York active across insurance and private markets. Founded in 2013, Antarctica currently has over $8.3 billion in assets under management. Our insurance holdings offer wealth, retirement and reinsurance solutions to businesses and individuals. Our asset management platforms are focused on credit and structured investment products offering capital and liquidity solutions to our clients and partners. Antarctica's permanent capital base, in conjunction with its integrated asset management and investment platforms, uniquely positions us to create enduring value for both investors and portfolio companies. For more information about Antarctica Capital, visit https://antarcticacapital.com.

