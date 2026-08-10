Splitero's Home Equity Investment Offering Now Available in 4 More States

Rate-Locked Homeowners In Idaho, Missouri, Montana, and Wyoming Can Access Home Equity With No Monthly Payments

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitero, the financial technology company that helps homeowners access their home equity, has expanded its offering to four new states. Homeowners in Idaho, Missouri, Montana, and Wyoming can now use the equity they have built in their homes without taking on any new monthly payments or navigating the restrictive requirements of traditional financial options.

"Our latest expansion allows us to help more homeowners access the equity in their homes to better their lives without the burden of additional monthly payments," said Michael Gifford, CEO and Co-Founder of Splitero. "Most homeowners are equity-rich with low-interest-rate mortgages that they do not want to give up. We are helping homeowners use their equity to renovate their homes, prepare for retirement, start a business, cover medical bills and kids' college expenses, but most of all, to relieve the stress of compiling monthly debt payments."

Homeowners across the country are sitting on $35T in home equity*, many of whom are locked into low mortgage rates or may have a hard time meeting the strict income requirements for traditional financing options.

Splitero ensures that homeowners have a flexible option, including their Maturity Match™, which aligns the HEI term with their mortgage timeline. There are several ways homeowners can repurchase their HEI option, including home sale, refinancing, or a cash settlement, all without penalty. Splitero is also dedicated to homeowner education through its involvement with CHEP (Coalition for Home Equity Partnerships). CHEP is focused on ensuring comprehensive protections, transparency, education, and industry standards for the home equity investment category.

In addition to the four new states, Splitero helps homeowners in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

*Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US) via FRED®

About Splitero

Splitero is a financial technology company that provides homeowners with better options to access their home equity with no monthly payments. Founded in San Diego in 2021 by real estate veterans, Michael Gifford and David Zvaifler, Splitero turns home equity into cash in exchange for a share of the home's future value. The home equity investment (HEI) company has no income requirements for applicants, and homeowners keep their homes and existing mortgage rates. Splitero's innovative Maturity Match™ aligns the HEI term length with the homeowner's remaining primary mortgage timeline. Splitero can help homeowners in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, Montana, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming access their equity with no additional monthly payments. For more information, visit www.splitero.com.

Contact Information

Lauren Niday, Senior PR Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Splitero