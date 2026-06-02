Splitero Closes $296 Million Home Equity Investment Securitization

Senior bonds priced at the tightest spreads in public-rated HEI securitizations

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitero, the financial technology company that provides homeowners with better options to access their home equity, today announced the closing of a $296 million rated home equity investment (HEI) securitization.

The securitization closed on May 27, 2026. Splitero Trust 2026-1 issued $202.6 million of senior class A-1 rated A (low) (sf), $56.8 million of mezzanine class A-2 securities rated BBB (low) (sf), $15.6 million of subordinate class B-1 securities rated BB (sf), and $20.77 million of subordinate class B-2 securities rated B (sf), all rated by Morningstar DBRS.

The deal received outstanding market reception, with the Class A-1 senior bonds pricing at the tightest spreads for public-rated HEI securitizations, building on the momentum of Splitero's record inaugural transaction and reflecting growing institutional demand for the Splitero shelf and the asset class as a whole.

"Closing our second securitization with industry-leading execution is another major milestone for Splitero and a powerful validation of the platform that we've built," said Michael Gifford, Founder and CEO of Splitero. "This transaction demonstrates that HEIs are a compelling product for investors and a meaningful solution for homeowners who need better access to their home equity."

Splitero's proprietary Maturity Match™ structure aligns each HEI term with the homeowner's remaining primary mortgage timeline, giving homeowners greater flexibility while serving as a key driver of investor reception in this securitization.

According to industry data, U.S. homeowners collectively hold trillions of dollars in accessible home equity, yet many are locked into low-rate mortgages and face higher barriers to traditional products such as HELOCs, which often carry burdensome qualification requirements.

Splitero's HEIs offer a flexible alternative to traditional financing. Homeowners receive upfront cash in exchange for a share of their home's future value, allowing them to pay off debt, complete renovations, or achieve other financial goals without selling or refinancing. Splitero is growing the industry by offering access to home equity without a monthly payment.

Barclays Capital Inc. ("Barclays") was the structuring agent for the issuance, and Barclays and Nomura Securities International were joint bookrunners. StoneX Financial Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., and East West Markets, were co-managers on the transaction.

About Splitero

Splitero is a financial technology company that provides homeowners with better options to access their home equity with no monthly payments. Founded by real estate veterans, Splitero turns home equity into cash in exchange for a share of the home's future value. The home equity investment (HEI) company requires no income requirements to apply, and homeowners keep their homes and existing mortgage rates. Splitero's innovative Maturity Match™ aligns the HEI term length with the homeowner's remaining primary mortgage timeline.

Splitero can help homeowners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington access their equity with no additional monthly payments. For more information, visit www.splitero.com.

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SOURCE Splitero