Splitit Announces New Payment Integration With Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Splitit's integration delivers Commerce Cloud customers the ability to easily integrate Splitit's payment tool into their checkout process, which enables consumers to pay for their Retail or Web purchases using their existing credit cards and divide the total cost across as many interest-free payments as they choose, without completing a credit application or qualifying for a new credit line.

With Splitit's solution now integrated with Commerce Cloud, merchants will be able to offer installment plans with zero percent interest to their shoppers directly at checkout. Splitit works on existing Visa and MasterCard credit cards so shoppers enjoy all of their regular credit card benefits such as points, cash-back and mileage, without filling any application or credit check.

Comments on the News

"We are happy to offer Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants an easy way to boost sales and improve customer satisfaction by offering interest-free installments at their checkout to customers," said Gil Don, CEO of Splitit. "With online sales at an all-time high, it's imperative that merchants optimize their e-Commerce businesses to meet consumer demand, which we have found to be increasingly more in favor of installment payments over other traditional incentives such as discounts and free shipping."

"Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is now more important than ever for brands," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from Splitit, offering a pay over-time solution is very important to many of our merchants. The addition of Splitit's simplified existing credit card monthly payment system gives our merchant's such a solution without the need for the customer to apply for additional credit, significantly increasing customer satisfaction."

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CommerceCloud/

Follow Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commercecloud

Become a fan of Splitit: https://www.facebook.com/SplititUSAinc/

Follow Splitit on Twitter: https://twitter.com/splitit_

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Splitit

Splitit is a payment solution enabling customers to make purchases by splitting the cost into interest-free monthly payments on an existing credit or debit card, without the need for additional registrations or applications, and with instant approval. Splitit's global footprint expands to 800 merchants in 25 countries, among them many of Internet Retailer's top merchants. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and an office in London.

Media Contact:

Allison Grey

+1-323-283-8176

allison@headline.media

SOURCE Splitit