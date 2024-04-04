Splitit Awarded on the Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, the only white-label, card-attached installment platform using existing consumer credit, has been awarded on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full awards list can currently be viewed on the Financial Times website.

"On behalf of the entire Splitit organization, we are incredibly proud to be named in the top 100 of the prestigious Financial Times list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the second consecutive year," said Nandan Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Splitit. "Splitit is transforming the payments industry with our unique white-label Installments-as-a-Service technology."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking lists Splitit at number 92 out of the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2019 and 2022. This is the second consecutive year that Splitit has made this list.

The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

About Splitit

Splitit is a global payment solution provider that lets shoppers use the credit they've earned by breaking up purchases into monthly interest-free installments using their existing credit card. Splitit enables merchants to improve conversion rates and increase average order value by giving customers an easy and fast way to pay for purchases over time without originating new credit. Splitit serves many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants and is accepted by more than 1,500 eCommerce merchants in over 30 countries and shoppers in over 100 countries.

