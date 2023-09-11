Splitit Enables AliExpress' Shoppers to 'Pay After Delivery' in the US

News provided by

Splitit USA, Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 09:02 ET

  • After a successful rollout across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, the UK, and Australia, Splitit has enabled 'Pay After Delivery' option to AliExpress Shoppers in the US.
  • In Spain and Germany, we have implemented our white-label installment solution offering pay over 3 or 6 months for AliExpress.

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit Payments Limited ("Splitit" or the "Company") (ASX:SPT, OTCQX:SPTTY), the only embedded white-label platform that allows customers to pay by installments using their existing credit on their bank issued payment card at checkout and AliExpress have announced that after a successful rollout on AliExpress across Europe including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, the UK and Australia, they have now expanded the 'Pay After Delivery' service to customers in the US. 

Continue Reading

Splitit's installment service is now also being offered in addition to Pay After Delivery in Spain and Germany.

"We are thrilled with the results seen from the rollout of our Pay After Delivery and installments service with AliExpress, whilst further strengthening our partnership with Checkout.com. The demand from shoppers has been very positive, proving there is demand for a modern, simple way to allow consumers to pay only after the product has been delivered, improving the customer experience and building merchant loyalty," says Splitit CEO Nandan Sheth.

Pay After Delivery is Splitit's latest service that allows consumers to pay for goods after delivery via a custom-branded experience embedded in the AliExpress checkout flow. Splitit's flexible technology platform, coupled with Checkout.com's payment-acquiring capabilities, enables AliExpress shoppers to pay after delivery with their existing credit card. Alipay is AliExpress' global payment solution partner.

About Splitit
Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Instalments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Instalments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Contact Information:

US Media Contact Information

Lyndal Newman
Global Marketing Director, Splitit
[email protected]

Michael McMullan
Berns Communications Group
[email protected] 

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.

Also from this source

Splitit and APPS Announce Partnership to Simplify ISO & ISV Installment Payments

Splitit launches SplititExpress to enable mobile installments in less than 2-seconds

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.