Splitit Makes it Easier Than Ever to Get a "Chili" Night's Sleep

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, a leading global monthly installment payments solution, announced a partnership with Chili, the makers of the cult-favorite chiliPAD sleep system, allowing customers to pay for the brand's products in interest- and fee-free monthly installment payments with instant approval.

Chili, a brand of Kryo Inc., is a sleep science product development company offering mattress heating and cooling systems that incorporate their unique patented "Chili Technology." Their products have been endorsed by some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and health, including Dr. Breus (best known as Oprah's sleep coach), the U.S. Olympic women's rowing team, and the Denver Broncos. Their products are designed to help those suffering from sleeping issues get a better night's sleep.

Splitit's solution will offer Chili's customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installment payments with instant approval. Splitit's innovative technology requires no credit check, application, or registration, which results in a faster and more streamlined checkout in-store, online, or via mobile device.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative and world-class brand that truly has the best interest of its customers at the heart of its solutions," said Brad Paterson, Splitit's CEO. "With the holiday season just around the corner, this partnership will allow consumers to acquire a good night's sleep, every night, and to rest assured that they have optimally managed their cash flow."

"Temperature change at night is scientifically proven to help drastically improve sleep quality, yet thousands of people still suffer with sleep issues every day," said Chili E-Commerce Manager, Kate Albers. "We at Chili are very excited to be partnering with Splitit to make our products that much more accessible to those who need it. We look forward to working with Splitit to help customers fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and magically improve their lives."

About Splitit

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling consumers and businesses to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by splitting the cost into interest- and fee-free monthly payments, without the need for additional registrations or applications. Splitit's consumer solutions enable merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Splitit Business Payments allows manufacturers and suppliers to provide buyers with an interest-free, installment credit solution for purchasing goods and services utilizing their existing credit cards. Serving many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants, Splitit's global footprint extends to over 500 merchants in 27 countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

About Chili & Kryo Inc.

Chili is a brand of Kryo Inc., a sleep science and technology company that focuses on the path to better sleep. The team at Kryo has designed the original and most effective full-body temperature-regulation sleep systems. Their aim is to help 15 million people sleep better in the next five years — one night of restful sleep at a time. Headquartered just outside Charlotte, North Carolina, Kryo Inc. was founded in 2017.

