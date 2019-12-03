Splitit Makes the Tesla of Mattresses Affordable for All

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, a leading global monthly installment payments solution, today announced a partnership with ReST, the US-based provider of the most globally innovative smart bed solution, to enable customers to pay for ReST's innovative sleep technology using Splitit's 36-month interest- and fee-free installment payment solution.

The ReST Bed™ uses sensor technology to improve sleep. This technology, combined with a unique five air chamber design, makes the ReST Bed the most customizable bed on the market. Sleepers can make targeted firmness adjustments or defer to the bed to make automatic, real-time comfort adjustments.

Splitit's innovative payment solution offers ReST customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installment payments with instant approval and no credit check, application or registration required. This means a faster and more streamlined checkout in-store, online, or via mobile device.

"I love the idea that we are able to reach new customers because of Splitit," said Kyle Taylor, Marketing Manager at ReST. "Customers love the flexibility, the zero interest terms, and the fact that a ReST Bed has become more affordable because of Splitit. Our mission is to improve lives through better, smarter sleep technology. Investing in a ReST Bed is an important decision, but with the ability to offer zero interest payments for up to 36 months, more people can now 'afford' a ReST Bed than ever before."

ReST's vision is to create an ideal sleep environment. The company's smart technology has the potential to communicate with other smart products, such as thermostats, adjustable bases, lighting, alarm clocks, blinds, TVs, coffee makers, and more. In addition, the ReST Bed captures and reports unique sleep data. ReST makes updates to the bed, introduces new features, and adds smart capabilities through the app.

"We're excited to help make ReST's remarkable beds more accessible," said Brad Paterson, Splitit CEO. "With the holiday season approaching, people are looking for thoughtful gifts for their loved ones that won't set them back financially. We're excited to help them acquire a ReST Bed while effectively managing their cash flow."

About Splitit

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling consumers and businesses to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments, without the need for additional registrations or applications. Splitit's consumer solutions enable merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Splitit Business Payments allows manufacturers and suppliers to provide buyers with an interest-free, installment credit solution for purchasing goods and services utilizing their existing credit cards. Serving many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants, Splitit's global footprint extends to over 500 merchants in 27 countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

About ReST

ReST's mission is to provide the ultimate sleeping experience. ReST is the only company with an integrated technology solution that not only monitors movement in real-time but automatically responds to those unique and personal changes.

Our main product is the ReST Bed™: the only truly smart bed. The ReST Bed™ incorporates our patented smart fabric, which senses changes in pressure and interacts with the mattress in order to automatically respond to the sleeper's comfort and support needs throughout the night. Above all, ReST Beds™ help sleep better so that they can live healthier and more productive lives.

