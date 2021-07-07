Splitit Now Moving In-store with Apple Pay and Google Pay

Splitit is bringing its installment payments to in-store retail locations worldwide. Tweet this

The added flexibility to pay over time helps alleviate the perceived risk of large expenditures and helps consumers afford the products they want. Splitit InStore also extends to phone orders providing additional capabilities for merchants.

The company also announced several new leading brands have signed on to use Splitit InStore. These brands include La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, Gem Shopping Network™, PROCAM, Fabergé, KEF and Aftershock PC Australia. Merchants interested in adding Splitit InStore to their retail locations can get on the waiting list at www.SplitIt.com/InStore .

"Online shopping has transformed the way we shop for furniture. But consumers still want to see, feel and experience our furniture firsthand," said David Hilst, owner of five La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores in Illinois and Indiana. "Splitit delivers a seamless in-store experience. We can meet the shopper in the store and offer an installment option instantly – it's the best online experience in an offline environment. You don't get this with other financing options."

The service is accessible on any connected device. It can be offered right at the moment of purchase with no application or sign-up required by the shopper. And because Splitit uses the consumer's available credit on a credit card, approval rates are in line with credit card industry averages of 85% or better.1 No red tape and low rejection rates mean more closed sales and less time checking out. Installment plans can last between six to 24 months, and Splitit never charges the consumer fees or interest. It's a win for merchants, sales associates and customers.

"Retailers are starting to see a consistent increase of in-store traffic as we slowly recover from the pandemic. As a result, providing an in-store solution was the number one request from Splitit's customers," notes Splitit CEO Brad Paterson. "Splitit InStore answers this call and is just one way we continue to innovate to match this permanent change in shopper habits and preferences. Besides broadening our addressable market by accessing retailers with a brick-and-mortar store presence, this also opens Splitit to exciting new categories."

Splitit InStore benefits other industries, including automotive repair, healthcare, home repair and improvement, and others without a flexible system to offer customers installment payments.

New merchants using Splitit Instore include:

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries: Showcasing the world's leading residential furniture producers with furniture for every room of the home. Hilst Enterprises operates five La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores in Illinois and Indiana and uses Splitit InStore to deliver a seamless shopping experience.

Showcasing the world's leading residential furniture producers with furniture for every room of the home. Hilst Enterprises operates five La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores in and and uses Splitit InStore to deliver a seamless shopping experience. Gem Shopping Network: Gem Shopping Network, the preeminent omnichannel platform for selling fine jewelry in the United States , reaches over 60 million pay-TV households and millions more across OTT, streaming and social platforms. Gem Shopping Network will partner with Splitit to pilot the program for their customers, giving them the flexibility to pay over time.

Gem Shopping Network, the preeminent omnichannel platform for selling fine jewelry in , reaches over 60 million pay-TV households and millions more across OTT, streaming and social platforms. Gem Shopping Network will partner with Splitit to pilot the program for their customers, giving them the flexibility to pay over time. PROCAM: A family-owned and operated business serving professional photography and video production. PROCAM will integrate Splitit into its ecommerce website and offer Splitit InStore at its brick-and-mortar locations in Chicago , Detroit and Cincinnati .

A family-owned and operated business serving professional photography and video production. PROCAM will integrate Splitit into its ecommerce website and offer Splitit InStore at its brick-and-mortar locations in , and . Fabergé: Fabergé, the world's most iconic artist jeweler, creates extraordinary jewelry, watches and objets d'art, as well as bespoke commissions for a discerning international clientele. Fabergé is currently using Splitit in its online boutique, Faberge.com, and will be implementing Splitit InStore for selected boutiques in Europe .

Fabergé, the world's most iconic artist jeweler, creates extraordinary jewelry, watches and objets d'art, as well as bespoke commissions for a discerning international clientele. Fabergé is currently using Splitit in its online boutique, Faberge.com, and will be implementing Splitit InStore for selected boutiques in . KEF: After more than half a century at the cutting edge of audio, the company remains committed to excellence in sound. KEF's reputation for quality is founded on a refusal to compromise on aural authenticity or experience. KEF is offering Splitit online and using Splitit InStore at the KEF Music Gallery in Hong Kong to enhance the customer experience.

After more than half a century at the cutting edge of audio, the company remains committed to excellence in sound. KEF's reputation for quality is founded on a refusal to compromise on aural authenticity or experience. KEF is offering Splitit online and using at the KEF Music Gallery in to enhance the customer experience. Aftershock PC Australia: Founded in 2012 by a team of hardware enthusiasts, competitive gamers and IT professionals, Aftershock PC delivers the ultimate boutique PC experience through a combination of craftsmanship, no-compromise service and value. The company offers Splitit InStore in its new showroom in Melbourne for both its Aftershock and OmniDesk brands.

The launch of Splitit InStore continues the company's recent innovation and growth. Recent milestones include the debut of Splitit Plus in April, a payment gateway built exclusively for installment payments and several key partnerships, most notably the recent partnership with tabby, the largest BNPL provider in the Middle East. tabby will integrate a white-label version of Splitit into its platform, allowing tabby's merchants to offer installments on credit cards.

To learn more about how Splitit InStore can instantly add installments to your retail stores, visit: www.SplitIt.com/InStore .

