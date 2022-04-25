SplitMetrics Celebrates Significant Business Momentum Highlighted by High-Paced Revenue Growth, Team Expansion and Major Product Deployments

BOSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitMetrics, a global software development company that provides an ecosystem of products and services to mobile-first companies and brands, recently announced that it has experienced an exponential growth within the market in the last year with over 2x annual revenue growth, massive team expansion and upcoming new product launches.

SplitMetrics offers an ecosystem of products and services that enable mobile-first companies and brands globally to build and scale their go-to-market engine. Top app and game developers turn to SplitMetrics, an Apple Search Ads Partner, for intelligent data-driven solutions designed for advanced Apple Search Ads automation and optimization , mobile app concept validation, A/B testing, and full-cycle professional services for app growth.

Last year the company highlighted major product deployments within the top tier of mobile brands, which resulted in 3x growth of Apple Search Ads spend managed via SplitMetrics' platform in 2022 compared to 2020. Today the company manages Apple Search Ads spend of more than $250M annually. The average revenue per user (ARPU) grows significantly - by 2.5x year-over-year. On the heels of the high growth, the company maintains a very strong unit economy.

This growth is driven by a significant expansion of the team by over 225% compared to the previous year, which is cited as one of the most important achievements as the company is putting people at the center of everything it does.

"2021 has been a pivotal year for SplitMetrics as we've been growing at hyper speed. I'm proud of the results we've been able to achieve as they justify the tremendous value we drive to our customers. 100% focus on the success of our customers is the DNA of SplitMetrics – and we are always ready to go an extra mile for them," said Max Kamenkov, CEO and Co-Founder of SplitMetrics.

A known leader in the mobile app growth solutions category, SplitMetrics continues accelerating its growth in 2022.

SplitMetrics is a global software company offering an ecosystem of products and services that enable mobile-first businesses and brands worldwide to simplify their way to business success. An Apple Search Ads Partner, with a dedicated team of experts who live and breathe mobile app growth, SplitMetrics is obsessed with making its customers successful.

