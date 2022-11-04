SplitMetrics Expands its Presence in the United States to Further Excel in Serving its Customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitMetrics, a global company offering an ecosystem of products and services for mobile-first companies and brands, expands its presence in the US with new executive hires and local team growth.

SplitMetrics enables mobile-first businesses and brands worldwide to simplify their way to business success. An Apple Search Ads Partner with a dedicated team of 180+ experts who live and breathe mobile app growth, SplitMetrics is obsessed with making its customers successful. Top world app and game publishers choose to grow with SplitMetrics.

Eric Rosenberg

100% focus on the success of its customers is one of the core values of the company. That finds a reflection in the feedback the company gets from its users on popular peer-to-peer review resources (such as G2 ).

To continue to better serve its customers in the US, one of the core markets SplitMetrics covers, the company is expanding its US team with new executive hires. Eric Rosenberg joins the company as a General Manager Americas. With over 20 years of experience in the mobile marketing industry, Eric has a proven track record of helping mobile technology companies – such as TUNE (acquired By Branch), TrafficGuard, Kubient - grow thanks to an ultimate focus on making their customers successful and going an extra mile for them.

With Eric and his team covering both East and West Coasts, SplitMetrics anchors its US presence from coast to coast to effectively serve its customers and further contribute to the mobile industry growth.

"Hiring General Manager Americas and further expansion of our US team is part of our growth and acceleration strategy as the global mobile marketing leader," said Max Kamenkov, CEO and co-founder at SplitMetrics. "North America is one of the key regions for us, for everything that it represents, and with this expansion, we want to engage mobile marketers to leverage and enjoy new growth opportunities with our brand. As part of our strategic agenda, we will continue to accelerate our growth in this market."

