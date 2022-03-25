SplitMetrics Rolls out Apple Search Ads Benchmarks for Mobile Brands

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitMetrics, a global software development company that provides an ecosystem of products and services to mobile-first companies and brands, has released the Apple Search Ads Benchmarks Report .

The report by SplitMetrics, an Apple Search Ads Partner, enables mobile developers and marketers to take a look at the performance of one of the most effective advertising channels, evaluate costs, get access to data trends, insights and opinions of mobile industry leaders.

Apple Search Ads Benchmarks Report Cost-per-tap across categories in Apple Search Ads

SplitMetrics Analytical Center carried out research and analyzed how Apple Search Ads performed in H2 2021 across 15 app categories and 61 countries. The report based on the aggregate data from apps that use SearchAdsHQ , SplitMetrics' product for Apple Search Ads optimization, provides the average tap-through rate, conversion rate, cost metrics – cost per acquisition and cost per tap – which constitute important data for the user acquisition strategy 2022.

The report enables mobile marketers to compare the performance of their apps to the industry averages, identify room for growth and target users more effectively.

"We aim to provide innovative technology, tools and insights to mobile developers and marketers, to help them scale with Apple Search Ads and grow their app businesses," said Max Kamenkov, CEO and co-founder of SplitMetrics. "That's why we continuously analyze data, release benchmarks and constantly enhance our solution for Apple Search Ads automation and effective management."

Key findings from the Report include the following:

Average conversion rate experienced dramatic growth and reached 62.22% (compared to 50%, the average provided by Apple Search Ads). Business, Games and Sports app store categories got the biggest breakthrough in the conversion rate. Finance market continued to boom. Cost per acquisition for Finance was 5.6 times higher than the overall average ($3.76) , and amounted to an unprecedented $21.22 . The US, Canada , Australia , Great Britain and Germany remained the most competitive countries in terms of Apple Search Ads. All countries and regions experienced seasonal fluctuations, reaching the lowest points in CPT and CPA in September and spiking in November and December.

SplitMetrics is a global software-as-a-service company that builds data-driven and technologically advanced solutions for mobile publishers and world-famous brands, aiming to help mobile-first companies worldwide simplify their way to business success.

The company is an Apple Search Ads Partner with its SearchAdsHQ platform, a comprehensive solution for Apple Search Ads automated management and optimization.

