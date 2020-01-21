Splitty Travel Nominated for 'World's Leading Hotel Booking Website' for the Second Year in a Row

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel booking website Splitty Travel has been nominated for the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row. Splitty was nominated as one of the final five award winners alongside some of the biggest names in the hotel booking website industry, including Agoda, Expedia, Hotels.com and ZenHotels.

They were nominated for the title of 'World's Leading Hotel Booking Website.' This category recognizes excellence in the field of hotel booking websites. A truly notable hotel booking website is one that is fast, easy to use and offers a great selection of affordable deals on hotels in the area.

Being nominated for this award is an impressive accomplishment for this young startup company. Splitty is unique amongst these other hotel booking websites, as it is the first of its kind to use proprietary technology to "split" hotel reservations in a creative way.

"It's an amazing accomplishment to be nominated against these major giants in the travel industry," says Eran Shust, Co-Founder and CEO of Splitty. "The unique innovation Splitty offers provides excellent value and genuine savings for travelers. This one-of-a-kind advantage is one of the major keys to our growth. We will continue to improve our capabilities and push towards being even more innovative in the years to come."

The World Travel Awards were originally established in 1993 to showcase and reward excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. These established awards are considered the most prestigious awards in the global industry and they celebrated their 26th anniversary in 2019.

Every year, the awards cover the globe with a Grand Tour , which is a series of regional gala ceremonies designed to recognize excellence on each continent. The awards then culminate in a Grand Final Awards Ceremony at the end of the year.

Splitty is honored to have been nominated for this award for the second year in a row, amongst so many other impressive candidates. They continue to offer a great hotel booking website experience and excellent travel deals that cannot be found anywhere else.

About Splitty

Splitty is the first booking platform to use proprietary machine learning technology to provide consumers with creative hotel booking offers. Splitty combines multiple booking options into one hotel reservation, in order to provide travelers with unbeatable deals while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Founded in 2015, Splitty is led by an experienced team of Travel and Tech industry veterans, with experience at companies such as Huawei, Microsoft, Skyscanner and Expedia. The Splitty team spent 3+ years developing an award-winning algorithm, which has now reached global coverage of more than 500,000 properties in 127 countries. To date, the company raised $10 million in total from Fuson (ClubMed, Atlantis Hotels & Cirque du Soleil), Techstars Ventures, Cockpit Innovation (ELAL Airlines' investment arm) and 2b Angels.

If you would like more information about this topic please call +1(203)307-2648 or email marketing@splittytravel.com.

SOURCE Splitty

Related Links

https://www.splittytravel.com/

