Sploot Veterinary Care Announces Clinic Expansion Plans in Denver

The company builds on the rapid success of its Denver Highlands location, expanding into neighborhoods across the city.

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sploot Veterinary Care , a Denver-based brand of tech driven, pet parent centric veterinary care clinics, opened its second clinic in Denver's RiNo neighborhood on October 6. The company also announced plans to open 3 additional locations in Denver by mid-2023, with 10 more clinics under development.

Sploot focuses on delivering convenient, pet-parent centric primary and urgent care experience, with the goal of offering 85%+ of care needs in one seamless, warm clinic experience. In its first 10 months, Sploot served over 10,000 pets across Denver.

"Today's pet parents - who treat their pets like family members - want what they're already experiencing elsewhere," said Gil Bolotin, Co-Founder. "They want convenience, excellent customer service, transparency. And that's what we provide at Sploot.

"Every aspect of the Sploot experience is designed to provide an unparalleled care experience for pets and pet parents, whether it's the ease of booking online and tele-triage services available every day, or the fact that 95% of our pet parents can get same or next day appointments. And, pet parents love how warm the entire experience is."

With the opening of the second clinic, as well as three more following, Sploot plans to conveniently serve the entire Denver metro area by the end of 2023.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring the Sploot experience to more families," said Yoav Mordowicz, Co-Founder. "The feedback from our first clinic has been phenomenal, and it really comes down to our highly engaged team. In an industry where burn out is a reality, we're proud to have invested, from day one, in culture, career development, work life balance. If I had to point to one thing that's driving our growth, it's that - our people investment, and the team's resulting commitment to providing pets and pet parents with outstanding care."

As Sploot expands, Bolotin and Mordowicz anticipate many exciting developments. "In addition to expanding our coverage area, we'll continue to invest in the pet parent experience," said Bolotin. "Whether it's retrieving medical histories, preparing for travel, or just loving Sploot so much that buying Sploot-branded products is in order - we'll continue to redefine the veterinary care experience."

Sploot Veterinary Care was founded in Denver in 2021.

