Sploot Veterinary Care Partners with GlobalVetLink to Expand Pet Travel Services

AMES, Iowa and DENVER, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sploot Veterinary Care, a leader in providing exceptional and comprehensive veterinary care, and GlobalVetLink, an innovator in digital compliance solutions for the animal health industry, are excited to announce a new partnership. This collaboration will introduce the GVL Compliance Assistant into Sploot Veterinary Care's operations, enhancing their service offerings with comprehensive domestic and international travel solutions for pets.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Sploot Veterinary Care, expanding its services to include pet travel — a feature eagerly anticipated by pet parents. The integration of the GVL Compliance Assistant will streamline the process of meeting travel requirements, making it easier for pet parents to ensure their pets are travel-ready.

"Integrating GlobalVetLink's platform fulfills a critical need for our pet parents. As travel regulations grow increasingly complex, providing a seamless, stress-free travel preparation service is invaluable," said Gil Bolotin, co-founder and co-CEO of Sploot Veterinary Care. "This integration not only enhances our service offering but also reinforces and strengthens our mission to make pet care stress-free for pet parents, being their one-stop shop for the majority of their needs."

"Our mission has always been to enhance the compliance process through technology, ensuring that every step from data management to regulatory compliance is secure and efficient," commented Gary Ambrosino, CEO of GlobalVetLink. "We are thrilled to partner with Sploot Veterinary Care to make international and domestic pet travel as straightforward and stress-free as possible."

The GVL Compliance Assistant will enable Sploot Veterinary Care's team to efficiently manage health certificates and other essential documents required for pet travel, ensuring compliance with both domestic and international regulations.

About Sploot Veterinary Care:

Sploot Veterinary Care is a veterinary care company that aims to empower pet parents on their journey to providing the best veterinary care for their furry family members. At the core of its mission is the creation of an unparalleled professional environment that enables veterinary professionals to thrive, ensuring exceptional service standards. Sploot provides a range of primary and urgent care services focused on providing a nurturing environment for pets and pet parents alike. The company is transforming the veterinary care experience through holistic investment in the pet parent experience, constant innovation in its operating model to provide the most convenient, and easily accessed, high-quality care. For more information about Sploot Veterinary Care, please visit www.splootvets.com

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions. For more information on GlobalVetLink, visit globalvetlink.com.

Media Inquiries: Becca Johnson, 515-817-5075, [email protected]

