Splunk's Impact in Cybersecurity Gains Repeated Analyst Recognition

Splunk Recognized as a Leader in SIEM and Security Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced Splunk's continued position as a leader in the rapidly evolving security information and event management (SIEM) and security analytics platform markets as recognized by analyst firms. Splunk helps organizations strengthen their digital resilience with increased visibility, accurate detections and integrated, automated workflows delivered through a unified platform.

"Splunk is honored to be recognized as a Leader in SIEM and security analytics, which we see as a reflection of our commitment to strengthening digital resilience and powering the security operations center (SOC) of the future," said Kamal Hathi, SVP and GM, Splunk, a Cisco Company. "Our unified approach to threat detection, investigation and response – enhanced with network insights and agentic AI – helps organizations stay ahead of evolving security challenges they face in the AI era."

Splunk named a Leader 11 times in a row in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

For the 11th consecutive time Splunk is named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM. Splunk reports organizations worldwide rely on Splunk Enterprise Security as their SIEM to rapidly detect and respond to critical events so they can stay ahead of emerging threats. With the ability to perform a wide range of security analytics and operations use cases, organizations can remain flexible and agile in the face of evolving threats and business needs.

In addition, Splunk was ranked first in the Out-of-the-Box SIEM Use Case, Customizable SIEM Use Case, and Threat Detection, Investigation and Response Use Case for the second time in a row in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management™.

Splunk named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms Report

The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q2 2025 Report named Splunk a Leader, with the highest score in the current offering category, based on 30 criteria across current offering and strategy, along with customer feedback. The Forrester evaluation cited Splunk's community and partner ecosystem as some of its biggest differentiators. The report also noted that, "Enterprise Security's latest release unified Splunk's security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) for a more seamless analyst workflow. Customers love the flexibility of Splunk and SPL (Search Processing Language) and the breadth and depth of the Splunk community."

Splunk named number one SIEM provider by IDC for the fifth year in a row

Once again, IDC's "Worldwide Security Information and Event Management Market Shares, 2024: The Besetting SIEMS" named Splunk a number one SIEM provider. The IDC excerpt analyzes the market shares of top global SIEM vendors and highlights key market trends and major developments from the past year. As organizations grapple with more data, expanding attack surfaces, and increasingly complex environments, choosing the right security information and event management (SIEM) platform is more important than ever.

