SPM Accelerates Growth Trajectory - Elevates Winegar To Vice Chair And Hires Amanda Seaford As CEO SPM Group

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and healthcare marketing agency and consultancy SPM continues its growth and expansion of digital and analytics capabilities to support client goals. As part of the strategic plan, effective September 1, 2020 Patti Winegar has been elevated from CEO of SPM to Vice Chair of SPM Group to concentrate on SPM Group strategy, acquisitions and client engagement. Also announced is the recent hire of Amanda Seaford as CEO effective September 1. Seaford will provide leadership across all SPM Group companies.

Patti Winegar, Vice Chair-- SPM Group Amanda Seaford, CEO-- SPM Group

"Our clients are facing more challenges and competition than ever. SPM is accelerating our own growth and expanding our capabilities to be a stronger partner. We asked our clients what they need from us now and in the future, and we are making that happen. Our clients will see increased digital focus to help fuel their growth," said Winegar. "I'm thrilled to partner with Amanda. She is truly an innovator and engaged leader, with vast experience in digital. Her skills will complement SPM's existing strengths. We conducted a national search and took our time to find a leader with both the talent and style to take SPM Group to the next level."

Prior to joining SPM Group, Seaford was the U.S. CEO of Mirum/Wunderman Thompson, where she was responsible for eight offices and managed the digital needs of United Healthcare, Mazda, Qualcomm, Epson, Unilever, and the Marines. She also held senior level roles at Omnicom's premier digital agency, Critical Mass, for over a decade, where she served as their Global Chief Client Officer, Global CMO, and GM of the Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville offices. Seaford began her career on the client side, managing Dell's online demand generation vehicles as well as Dell's consumer eCommerce experience.

Seaford stated, "I am very excited to become part of the SPM Group. Healthcare and wellness decisions are among the most important choices many people will ever make. It is our responsibility to partner with our clients to make that experience as easy and seamless as possible. I see clear opportunities for us to bring forward new thinking to create more meaningful experiences and engagement strategies that deliver the personalized interactions consumers deserve. I believe building a consumer experience with strong digital engagement is key to brand success, and that's exactly what we're focused on at SPM Group. I am eager to work closely with our current and future clients to drive innovation and results."

SPM Group's expansion continues the momentum of ownership investments by Corridor Capital. Earlier this year, SPM Group acquired Centretek, a leading digital marketing and enterprise website development company for hospitals and health systems. These leadership moves continue to drive toward the vision to create the premier network of integrated agencies, consultancies and resources dedicated to making marketing that matters in health and healthcare. Across the group, key departments and integrated service offerings include strategy, research & insights, branding, creative, media, digital strategy, data & analytics, content creation, web services, mobile app development, hosting, and production.

SPM Group companies have worked with many of the top health and healthcare organizations across the U.S., including The University of Kansas Health System, Emory Healthcare, University of Iowa Health Care, Virtua Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Nebraska Medicine, UTMB Health, Rush, Dana-Farber Brigham and Women's, Chicago Department of Public Health, Johns Hopkins, UMass Memorial Health Care, MU Health Care, and many others.

To learn more about the SPM Group, contact Bill Tourlas, Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected].

About SPM

Founded in 1983, SPM Marketing & Communications is a brand consultancy and integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in the healthcare industry. Having partnered with more than 300 organizations in 40+ states, SPM helps organizations establish meaningful brand strategies that deliver measurable results. Client expertise includes academic medical centers, numerous teaching hospitals, and large health systems in both rural and urban markets. SPM is also one of the most awarded healthcare creative agencies and was recognized as a great place to work in healthcare by Modern Healthcare and Becker's Hospital Review. Learn more about SPM at www.spmmarketing.com.

About Centretek

Founded in 2001, Centretek is a key part of SPM Group and is a leading provider of digital marketing and web content management system (WCMS) implementation for healthcare providers. Centretek is a full-service digital agency delivering technology-driven, multi-channel MarTech and interactive web solutions. The company breathes everything digital and prides itself on blending highly creative concepts with strategically informed frameworks that allow it to connect consumers with brands in memorable ways. Learn more about Centretek at www.centretek.com.

About Corridor Capital

Corridor Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that provides capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to lower middle-market business services companies in North America. Corridor manages committed funds on behalf of a diverse investor base, many of whom bring a deep understanding of and valuable relationships in the industries in which we invest. Corridor seeks to leverage its dedicated, experienced team of operating professionals and extensive network of executives, advisors, and investors to actively engage with and support its management partners to create sustainable and scalable infrastructure and to grow its portfolio companies organically and through acquisition. Learn more about Corridor Capital at www.corridorcapital.com.

