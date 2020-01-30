SPM Adds Centretek, Expanding Premier Client Base and Agency Capabilities in Consumer Health and Digital Marketing

Established in 1983, SPM is a recognized leader in healthcare marketing and has partnered with more than 300 hospitals, health systems, and health-related businesses to develop stand-out brands and drive business results. SPM has worked with many of the top healthcare organizations across the U.S., including The University of Kansas Health System, Emory Healthcare, University of Iowa Health Care, Nebraska Medicine, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, UTMB Health, University of Chicago Medicine, Rush, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Chicago Department of Public Health, and many others.

Centretek has been in the business of health marketing for 14 years and is well-known for building deep enterprise websites, microsites, landing pages and bringing to life unique digital marketing experiences from strategy to content creation, delivery, optimization, and results-based analytics. Centretek also partners with many of healthcare's most innovative and leading companies, including Johns Hopkins, UMass Memorial Health Care, Rush, MU Health Care, Inova, as well as currently shared clients with SPM such as Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Patti Winegar, SPM's CEO, said, "We are extremely excited to further deliver on our clients' goals as they address the changing needs of consumers and consumer-brand experience. Centretek's proven ability to solve complex digital and web challenges with strategic, efficient, and effective digital content is a perfect complement to SPM's strengths of award-winning strategic branding and marketing."

"The people, passion, and fit of our two agencies' cultures will help raise the bar for our combined family of clients," said Glen Doss, VP Business Development at Centretek. "In addition, SPM's proprietary consumer insights & research, and in-house broadcast, digital search, and programmatic media planning and buying will further add to our ability to deliver a fully-integrated solution to our current and future clients. This is a continued and planned evolution from which both our agencies' clients will benefit almost immediately."

In April 2018, Los Angeles-based Corridor Capital made a strategic investment in SPM to support SPM's continued expansion and development of its specialized marketing services offerings across targeted healthcare verticals. "The SPM team continues to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry and its clients. In SPM and Centretek we have found partners who share a focus on health and healthcare, and a similar and strong culture, ambition, and reputation for building best-in-class solutions," said Craig Enenstein, Corridor Capital's Managing Partner.

To learn more about this new partnership, contact Bill Tourlas, Chief Growth Officer, at tourlas@spmmarketing.com.

About SPM

Founded in 1983, SPM Marketing & Communications is a brand consultancy and integrated marketing communications firm that specializes in the healthcare industry. Having partnered with more than 300 organizations in 40+ states, SPM helps organizations establish meaningful brand strategies that deliver measurable results. Client expertise includes academic medical centers, numerous teaching hospitals, and large health systems in both rural and urban markets. SPM is also one of the most awarded healthcare creative agencies and was recognized as a great place to work in healthcare by Modern Healthcare and Becker's Hospital Review. Learn more about SPM at www.spmmarketing.com.

About Centretek

Founded in 2001, Centretek is a leading provider of digital marketing and web content management system (WCMS) implementation for healthcare providers. Centretek is a full service digital agency delivering technology-driven, multi-channel MarTech and interactive web solutions. The company breathes everything digital and prides itself on blending highly creative concepts with strategically informed frameworks that allow it to connect consumers with brands in memorable ways. Learn more about Centretek at www.centretek.com.

About Corridor Capital

Corridor Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that provides capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to lower middle-market business services companies in North America. Corridor manages committed funds on behalf of a diverse investor base, many of whom bring a deep understanding of and valuable relationships in the industries in which we invest. Corridor seeks to leverage its dedicated, experienced team of operating professionals and extensive network of executives, advisors, and investors to actively engage with and support its management partners to create sustainable and scalable infrastructure and to grow its portfolio companies organically and through acquisition. Learn more about Corridor Capital at www.corridorcapital.com.

