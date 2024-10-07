SPM COMMUNICATIONS ADDS 3 BRANDS TO GROWING CLIENT ROSTER

Clean Eatz, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food and Woody's Brands sign on with award-winning PR agency

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, a nationally ranked public relations, franchise development and crisis and issues management agency, is growing its client roster with the addition of two restaurant brands, Clean Eatz and Woody's Brands, plus pet nutrition leader VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food.

With deep experience in better-for-you dining concepts, SPM will serve as PR agency of record for Clean Eatz, a health-focused cafe, meal prep service and meal plan delivery program. The company offers a range of options, including dine-in, takeout and meal plans with customizable menus that meet the needs of every type of lifestyle. SPM is tasked with helping the brand, which currently has about 100 locations in 23 states, grow its footprint while increasing brand awareness.

SPM is also partnering with Houston-based Woody's Brands, which includes Little Woodrow's and Woody's Hideaway, to spotlight the brands' "eatertainment" concepts that offer food, drinks, a wide variety of indoor and outdoor games and weekly and seasonal events. It will support the brands as they open new locations and grow the new two-unit Woody's Hideaway concept.

SPM is also building upon its pet care category expertise with VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food, produced in Texas by Mid America Pet Food. VICTOR is focused on providing top-quality pet food for loyal companions while maintaining a great value point. SPM is working to expand awareness for the growing brand, which is available at specialty pet and feed stores nationally and select online retailers

"For 25 years, we've helped brands share their stories and worked to grow and protect their brands," said Suzanne Miller, SPM founder and president. "Clean Eatz, VICTOR and Woody's Brands are doing things differently and better in their respective categories. They have compelling stories for us to amplify to support their growth."

SPM specializes in consumer brands in the food, restaurant, retail, apparel, franchise, lifestyle and wellness, and beauty categories. Its client roster includes industry-leading brands such as Chuck E. Cheese, Camp Bow Wow, Gold's Gym, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Utz Brands, Inc., and Shipley Do-Nuts, along with growing emerging brands that include Pollo Campero and DIG.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is an award-winning PR, media relations, influencer, social, franchise development and crisis/issues management agency. The firm creates impactful campaigns and drives meaningful results for multiple consumer brands within its areas of expertise that include national and regional restaurant, food and beverage, retail, apparel and lifestyle. Recognized for its 25-year "No Jerks" policy, the agency was recently named a 2024 PR News Agency Elite Top 100 and a Top 15 boutique PR firm by Business Insider. More information is available on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

