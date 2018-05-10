SPM Communications Adds Nothing Bundt Cakes To Its Client Roster

For more than 20 years, Nothing Bundt Cakes has been beloved for its handcrafted Bundt Cakes, miniature Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis crowned with its signature cream cheese frosting. Starting with a single bakery in Las Vegas, the brand has grown to over 250 corporate and franchised bakeries in 36 U.S. states and Canada.

"I've worked with SPM over the years and have been impressed with their creative campaigns that not only resonate with the consumer, but also tie to specific business outcomes," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Kyle Smith. "I have deep confidence in their ability to build and protect the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand."

As PR agency of record, SPM will help Nothing Bundt Cakes drive brand awareness and connect bakeries with guests through ongoing media relations, executive positioning and influencer programming. SPM will also support the rollout of several new brand initiatives in 2018.

"Having SPM full time as part of our marketing mix will be a great asset for our bakery owners as we continue to grow nationally," added Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Steve McGehee. "We are taking a new approach with SPM to include integrated campaigns that will drive the business and connect with new and existing customers."

"Our relationship with Nothing Bundt Cakes goes back years, and now, as agency of record, we can really dive into this brand as an ongoing, strategic partner alongside the marketing team," said SPM founder and President Suzanne Miller. "This is a well-loved, iconic brand that is continuing to grow, and we are ready to jump in, roll up our sleeves and help support their success."

Other recent client additions at SPM include Tennessee-based Kirkland's, a leading retailer of home decor accents and gifts, and Austin-based Blue Top, the first national brand of creamy hot sauces, inspired by the city's booming food truck scene.

About SPM Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is ranked in the top 20 independent food and beverage specialty PR firms in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's. The company provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle brands. SPM has been featured in The Wall Street Journal for its "No Jerks" policy of mutual respect and trust among clients, team members and company leaders. More information is available at www.spmcommunications.com, www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications and on Instagram @spmcomm.

