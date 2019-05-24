SPM Communications Awards 2019 Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Dallas Scholarship

DALLAS, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, a public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, awarded its 2019 SPM Communications Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Scholarship (BGCD) for 2019 to Madison High School graduating senior D'Andre Ford.

Ford received the $1,000 scholarship at the 11th Annual TOPPs (Threshold of Opportunities) Celebration, held May 14 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum to honor the outstanding achievements of all BGCD's Collegiate STEPS program graduates. He will attend Prairie View A&M University in the fall.

"We congratulate D'Andre and all the outstanding Collegiate Steps graduates who have worked hard to reach this milestone," said SPM founder and President Suzanne Miller, who is also a mentor at the East Dallas Boys & Girls Club. "The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has brought the community together to support and uplift these young people who are now ready to take their next step toward realizing their dreams. It's an honor to be part of their journey."

In addition to the scholarship, SPM provides pro bono public relations support to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to spread the word about the organization's impactful programs that support members' academic and personal development and to encourage more businesses to become involved.

"We graduated a record number of seniors this year, and we couldn't have done it without the tireless support and commitment of our volunteers, our donors and our community partners," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas President and CEO Charles English. "Our mission at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas is to help every kid reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens, and our partners are great role models. To them, we say thank you."

A volunteer scholarship committee selects scholarship recipients based on student applications.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For over 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of their 5,000 Club members. These core areas include Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.bgcdallas.org.

About SPM Communications Inc.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, Dallas-based SPM Communications is a nationally ranked PR firm that provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle. More information is available on Instagram and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

SPM MEDIA CONTACT

Kristen Kauffman

214-379-7000

kristen@spmcommunications.com

SOURCE SPM Communications

Related Links

https://spmcommunications.com

