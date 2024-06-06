SPM COMMUNICATIONS EXPANDS CLIENT ROSTER WITH 3 NEW AGENCY-OF-RECORD WINS

Growing Dallas agency adds better-for-you brands Philz Coffee, Skout Organics and DIG

DALLAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, a nationally ranked public relations, crisis communication and franchise development agency, is growing its food and beverage practice as the new agency of record for three better-for-you brands.

SPM has been named agency of record for Oakland, California-based Philz Coffee, which has nearly 70 locations throughout California and Chicago. Founded in San Francisco more than 20 years ago, Philz specializes in serving up customized coffee blends made to order, one cup at a time, and created from sustainably sourced green coffee beans from around the world.

The agency also has added Austin, Texas-based Skout Organic, a better-for-you family snack brand that makes protein bars, kids snack bars and soft-baked cookies. The line is certified organic, gluten-free, vegan and kosher.

Additionally, SPM has begun work with DIG, a growing, New York-based fast-casual restaurant focused on elevated, chef-prepared home cooking. DIG serves seasonal, scratch-cooked plates, salads, sides and take-home family dinners in its more than 30 locations across the Northeast.

"SPM turned 25 this year, and one of our goals for 2024 is to add more better-for-you brands to our roster as a nod to one of our first clients back in 1999, Chipotle Mexican Grill, which began redefining how people eat," said Suzanne Miller, SPM founder and president. "Our new Philz, Skout Organic and DIG clients are in a category we are passionate about and on which we built our business."

The agency also recently took on pro bono client Gifting Brands as part of its mission to give back by spreading the word about organizations doing good. The Dallas-based nonprofit accepts excess inventory from brands and retailers and sells it at deeply discounted prices online at www.giftingbrands.com, donating 100% of proceeds to local and global charities that benefit families, women and children.

SPM specializes in consumer brands in the food, restaurant, retail, apparel, franchise, lifestyle and wellness, and beauty categories. Its client roster includes industry-leading brands such as Chuck E. Cheese, Camp Bow Wow, Gold's Gym, Kirkland's Home, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Utz Brands, Inc., and Shipley Do-Nuts, along with growing emerging brands that include Modern Market Eatery and Pollo Campero.

About SPM Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is an award-winning PR, social and crisis management agency that provides media and influencer relations, franchise development and social media marketing to multiple consumer brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle. Most recently, it was named a 2024 PR News Agency Elite Top 100. More information is available on Instagram and LinkedIn @spmcomm, and on TikTok at spmcommunications.

