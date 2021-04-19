SPM Communications Fuels 2021 Growth with Six Restaurant, CPG Brand Wins

DALLAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, an award-winning public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, continues to grow its client roster — and its team — with six new business wins in the CPG and restaurant categories.

In Q1, SPM signed Veggies Made Great, which creates veggie-rich frozen foods such as muffins, veggie cakes and frittatas to help people get more vegetables into their diets. The agency will provide strategic media and influencer relations for the brand.

The agency also has added five restaurant brands: Miller's Ale House, the Orlando, Florida-based casual dining restaurant with a sports theme specializing in freshly made food and a wide selection of draft beer; Newk's Eatery, the elevated fast casual concept that focuses on handcrafted meals made in-house; Norma's Cafe, Dallas' iconic home-cooking destination; Shipley Do-Nuts, the legacy Southern franchise serving up fresh, handmade do-nuts since 1936; and Manpuku, a yakiniku (Japanese BBQ) restaurant opening its first Dallas location in 2021.

"We came into 2021 determined to make strategic shifts to meet changing consumer and client needs during the pandemic," said Suzanne Miller, SPM founder and president. "The approach worked to help our current clients' bottom lines and resonated with additional brands that wanted an agency partner committed to seeing things through, no matter the business environment. I'm incredibly proud of our team and our results."

SPM, which specializes in consumer brands in the food, restaurant, retail, apparel, wellness & beauty and lifestyle categories, previously announced a strong start to 2021 with the addition of new clients Camp Bow Wow, Chuck E. Cheese, Fajita Pete's and Marugame Udon.

The agency, which did not have any pandemic layoffs, has increased its staff by 15% to serve its growing roster.

About SPM Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is an award-winning PR and social agency that provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, franchise and lifestyle. In 2020, SPM was named a PR News Top Places to Work and Agency Elite Top 100 and was listed on Forbes' prestigious new "America's Best PR Agencies 2021." More information is available on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

