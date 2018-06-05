SPM Communications Launches 2018 Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Dallas Scholarship

Minter received the $1,500 award at the 10th Annual TOPPs (Threshold of Opportunities) Celebration, held May 15 at the Frontiers of Flight Museum to honor the outstanding achievements of all BGCD graduates. Minter will be heading to Oral Roberts University in the fall.

"We believe deeply in the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, and I can't think of a better investment to make than in students like Zettranique," said SPM founder and President Suzanne Miller. "The Boys & Girls Club is truly a community in action, where the mentees work to become the mentors, and everybody gives back to lift up the next person."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas' mission is to enable all young people, especially those in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. SPM provides BGCD public relations support on a pro bono basis to help get the word out about the great work the organization is doing and encourage more businesses to become involved.

"We thank our many corporate sponsors, donors, volunteers and partners who collectively helped us connect our graduating seniors with more than $230,000 in college scholarships. We would also like to thank the colleges, universities and other generous organizations who awarded our club members with an additional $800,000 in scholarships this year," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas President and CEO Charles English. "With their help and support, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas is making untold impact, not only in each individual kid's life, but on our community as a whole."

Scholarship recipients are selected by a volunteer scholarship committee based on student applications.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For over 50 years Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of their 5,000 Club members. These core areas include: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship and Healthy Lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.bgcdallas.org.

About SPM Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is ranked in the top 20 independent food and beverage specialty PR firms in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's. The company provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle brands. SPM has been featured in The Wall Street Journal for its "No Jerks" policy of mutual respect and trust among clients, team members and company leaders. More information is available at www.spmcommunications.com, www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications and on Instagram @spmcomm.

