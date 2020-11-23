SPM Communications Named To Forbes' 'America's Best PR Agencies 2021' List

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, a public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, has been named to Forbes' prestigious new "America's Best PR Agencies 2021" list of the nation's 200 top firms.

The list, released in late October, was developed by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, which surveyed more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Participants were asked how likely they were to nominate a particular agency on a scale of zero (very unlikely) to 10 (very likely) and narrowed the list to those agencies that scored in the top 200.

SPM is one of just 11 Texas-based agencies to earn a spot on the national list, which includes agencies of all sizes, geographical regions and areas of specialty.

"Recognition on the Forbes list is especially meaningful to our SPM team as we come to the end of a challenging year for agencies and brands alike," said Suzanne Miller, SPM founder and president. "We've not only made it through the year with our incredible team completely intact, but we've come out stronger than ever by being nimble in our approach to quickly drive results that supported our clients' businesses during a year that seemed to break all the norms."

SPM, which focuses on consumer brands in the food, restaurant, retail, apparel, wellness & beauty and lifestyle categories, has won multiple awards in 2020, including PR News' Agency Elite 100 and PR News Top Places to Work, in addition to industry recognition for several client campaigns.

The company has also expanded its client roster throughout the pandemic with social and PR new business wins that include Community Coffee, Velvet Taco and Pollo Campero. Multiple brands have tapped SPM for regional, national and franchise project work. The agency has garnered key market and national media coverage to help brands stay top of mind during and after the national shutdown and gradual reopening.

The company has shared its new approach through a series of video newsletters. See the most recent here.

About SPM Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is an award-winning PR and social agency that provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle. It was named a 2020 PR News Top Places to Work and Agency Elite Top 100. More information is available on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

