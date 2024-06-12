SPOC Announces Leadership Transitions

David Beauchaine Named CFO, as Doug Markham Transitions to Board Position

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC is excited to announce significant changes to its leadership team. After many successful years of service, Doug Markham has retired from his role as CFO and has accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors, while David Beauchaine, the current EVP of Finance, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Doug Markham has made substantial contributions as CFO and will now transition from his daily responsibilities to a strategic role on SPOC's board. Under Doug's financial leadership, SPOC has seen remarkable growth and success. His strategic vision and keen financial acumen have been pivotal in steering the company through numerous market challenges, ultimately driving significant business development and expansion. This move ensures that SPOC will continue to benefit from Doug's extensive Fortune 500 management experience and his valuable insights at the governance level.

David Beauchaine, who joined SPOC as Executive Vice President of Finance, will bring his extensive expertise and experience to his new role as CFO. Having previously served as CFO at a leading pharmaceutical technology company, David has a proven track record in financial strategy and operational excellence.

"David's deep understanding of financial dynamics and strategic planning will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand," says Robert L. Mason, CEO of SPOC. As the company embarks on its ambitious growth into hybrid energy sectors and broadens its market reach nationally and internationally, David's expertise will be invaluable in navigating the complex landscapes and seizing emerging opportunities across these new frontiers."

In his new capacity, David will oversee all financial operations at SPOC, working closely with other senior leaders to drive the company's financial strategy, including planning, risk management, and investment tactics. His role will be instrumental in steering SPOC toward achieving its ambitious goals through enhanced business development, cost reduction initiatives, and rigorous financial oversight.

David holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Administration from St. John's University and is a Certified Public Accountant. His leadership is expected to fortify SPOC's commitment to being at the forefront of technological and operational advancements in the energy sector.

SPOC is a family of innovative power conversion and software companies reshaping how the world produces and uses energy. Utilizing deep expertise in hybrid energy systems, variable speed drive automation, inverter technologies, SPOC fosters a culture of innovative thinking at all company levels. SPOC's Grid Inverter Technologies integrate multiple power technologies to create hybrid smart-grid systems in the mobile power, marine, and critical power industries.

