SPOC Automation Hires New Mechanical Engineer/Designer

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC added Tre Stringer to the team as Mechanical Engineer/Designer.

In his role, Stringer will design, develop, and test mechanical and electromechanical products and systems. Stringer's appointment continues SPOC's strong record of growth, adding additional depth to the engineering team.

Tre Stringer, Mechanical Engineer/Designer (PRNewsfoto/SPOC Automation)

"Tre is uniquely positioned to join our mission. His technical expertise strengthens our position, ensuring the technology we create for our customers exceeds our highest standards. His education, and his experience made him a perfect fit for SPOC," Robert L. Mason, CEO of SPOC, said. "He is a great addition to the team and he will no doubt improve everything related to our processes, systems, equipment, and facilities."

Stringer says SPOC's culture was a key reason he chose to join the company. "We call it Lift Up. It doesn't take very long to realize that everyone here believes in it," Stringer said. "It's not empty corporate words — people here live it every day.

"I like being able to talk with people in production, in sales, throughout the company, really, rather than only those in my department. It's not like that everywhere. It allows me to understand the bigger picture, to know what we're trying to accomplish for our customers and for the whole company," he says. "It's not a fluke that SPOC is consistently named one of the Best Places to Work. Everyone here is so helpful. You can tell they all want you to be successful. It makes you want to give everything so that the people around you are also successful."

Stringer's interest in mechanics goes back to his childhood, when he and his father would work on cars together. He attended Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School where, as part of the robotics program, his interest in mechanics deepened.

"I was lucky," Stringer said. "I had a teacher who advocated for pursuing careers in the engineering field. And now I'm part of this incredible company, a family of companies really, changing the world. It's really exciting to be a part of it."

Stringer is a part of the Army National Guard, and is engaged to be married to his fiancé, Mia.

About SPOC

SPOC is a family of innovative technology companies, with deep expertise in power conversion electronics, that are changing the way the world produces and uses energy. SPOC solves intractable problems in multiple industries, from oil & gas, to onsite power to critical power. The company continues to earn recognition for a unique culture, Lift Up, that fosters innovation at all levels to continually push back the boundaries of 'what's possible.'

To learn more about SPOC visit: https://spocautomation.com/

