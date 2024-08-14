SPOC Earns Spot on 2024 Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Time

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC is proud to announce that they have been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the fourth time in ten years that SPOC has earned this distinction, underscoring the company's sustained growth and industry impact.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, honors businesses of all sizes based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The list recognizes the nation's most dynamic and innovative companies, with past winners including iconic brands like Microsoft, Timberland, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia. Beyond top-line revenue, the Inc. 5000 also evaluates the rate at which companies are growing, showcasing businesses that are not only expanding but doing so at a remarkable pace.

SPOC is thrilled to announce that it has been ranked 1,429 on the 2024 list. This impressive ranking highlights SPOC's continued momentum and places the company among the top tier of rapidly growing enterprises in the country. Our innovative approach to hybrid energy has not only enhanced the efficiency and sustainability of our products, but has also driven significant revenue growth and positioned SPOC as a leader in the energy sector.

"This is an incredible honor for everyone at SPOC," said Bobby Mason, CEO of SPOC. "Our continued growth is a direct result of the Lift Up culture: the dedication, hard work and innovation that our team brings to the table every day. To have been named to this prestigious list for the fourth time is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence. This achievement should make everyone at SPOC extremely proud."

SPOC's inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list highlights the company's ongoing success and the commitment to Power Beyond What's Possible in every endeavor.

About SPOC

SPOC is a family of innovative power conversion and software companies reshaping how the world produces and uses energy. Utilizing deep expertise in hybrid energy systems, variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies, SPOC fosters a culture of innovative thinking at all company levels. SPOC's Grid Inverter Technologies integrate multiple power technologies to create hybrid smart-grid systems in the mobile power, marine and critical power industries.

