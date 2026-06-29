SPOC ENERGY AND UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA ADVANCE AI-READY POWER INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MW-SCALE DC MICROGRID DEPLOYMENT

Containerized SPOC Energy platform supports next-generation electrification, grid modernization, and mission-critical power research through Alabama's AMP Program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Energy, a global provider of advanced power conversion systems, has partnered with The University of Alabama's Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center to deploy a next-generation DC microgrid system at the AMP Power Research Center, further strengthening the university's role as a national leader in energy innovation and electrification research.

Leaders from SPOC Energy and The University of Alabama gathered to celebrate the deployment of a next-generation DC microgrid at the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center.

The deployed SPOC DC Power Grid is a purpose-built, containerized power system designed to support advanced testing and development of emerging energy technologies. The unit will serve as a functional research asset to test and demonstrate MW-scale DC power distribution and advanced roles of energy storage technologies.

"The future of electrification depends on scalable, resilient power architectures capable of supporting increasingly dynamic energy demands," said Ben Gully, PhD - Chief Technologist of SPOC Energy. "This collaboration with The University of Alabama creates an environment where industry and academia can accelerate the development of next-generation DC power systems that will shape everything from AI infrastructure to grid modernization."

The SPOC DC Power Grid enables researchers and industry partners to simulate and evaluate complex energy environments, including the integration of multiple power sources, energy storage systems, and dynamic load conditions. The system features a 1,100V DC bus and supports multi-megawatt power flows, allowing for real-world testing of next-generation grid architectures.

At its core, the installation reflects a growing shift toward DC-based power systems, which offer improved efficiency, enhanced redundancy, and greater flexibility for high-demand applications such as AI-driven data centers, microgrids, industrial electrification, and distributed energy infrastructure.

Located within the AMP Power Research Center, the unit will serve as both a functional research asset and a visible demonstration of modern power infrastructure innovation. The system is designed to communicate both its technical capabilities and broader industry impact, supporting engagement with engineers, researchers, students, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

"The AMP program is focused on accelerating innovation in mobility and power systems," said Mike Malley, Director of Research - Alabama Mobility and Power Center at The University of Alabama. "SPOC Energy's technology provides a critical platform for testing, demonstration, and education, helping bridge the gap between advanced research and real-world deployment."

The installation also features an integrated digital experience that allows visitors, researchers, and industry stakeholders to interact with the system through dynamic visualizations and educational content, providing deeper insight into DC power architecture, energy storage integration, and next-generation grid technologies.

The partnership underscores SPOC Energy's commitment to supporting academic and research environments while advancing resilient, high-efficiency infrastructure solutions across industries including data centers, utilities, marine, industrial operations, and distributed energy systems.

With more than 2,000 DC microgrids deployed and over 80,000 systems installed globally across five continents and more than 40 countries, SPOC Energy continues to advance the power infrastructure supporting some of the world's most demanding and rapidly evolving industries.

About SPOC Energy

SPOC Energy designs and manufactures advanced power conversion systems and motor-control automation. Engineered for mission-critical performance in the world's most technically demanding and harsh environments — including oil and gas, marine, data centers, and mobile power — SPOC improves efficiency and strengthens reliability through innovative power infrastructure solutions. Guided by its Lift Up culture, SPOC Energy continues transforming how industries use and manage energy worldwide. www.spocenergy.com.

About The University of Alabama AMP Program

The Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Center at The University of Alabama is a leading research initiative focused on advancing next-generation energy storage, mobility, and power systems. Through collaboration with industry partners, AMP drives innovation in electrification, grid modernization, and sustainable energy technologies.

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SOURCE SPOC Automation