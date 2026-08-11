SPOC Energy Earns Fifth Inc. 5000 Recognition, Reflecting More Than a Decade of Growth and Innovation

Recognition reflects the company's evolution into a global power conversion systems provider serving mission-critical infrastructure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Energy, a global provider of advanced power conversion systems and motor-control automation, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking its fifth appearance on the list since 2014.

Since earning its first Inc. 5000 recognition more than a decade ago, SPOC Energy has transformed from a company known for rugged automation technologies used in marine and oil & gas applications into a global technology provider supporting mission-critical infrastructure across multiple industries.

Today, more than 80,000 SPOC Energy systems have been deployed across five continents and more than 40 countries through direct installations and OEM partnerships. Its technologies support high-reliability data center power architecture, marine and offshore operations, oil & gas production, mobile and industrial power, utilities and microgrids.

"Five appearances on the Inc. 5000 and I'll tell you the same thing I said after the first one: this isn't about charts. It's about people," said Robert L. Mason, CEO of SPOC Energy. "Awards can measure performance, but they can't measure what causes it. What causes it is people who care for each other, show up on the hard days, lift each other up and treat every customer like a neighbor. This recognition belongs to the men and women of SPOC. They earned it."

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The list recognizes independent businesses across a range of industries and provides a data-driven view of successful companies within the U.S. economy.

While the Inc. 5000 measures revenue growth, SPOC Energy's evolution reflects the engineering expertise that has enabled the company to expand alongside the industries and customers it serves. Today, that expertise supports a broader range of power conversion challenges where efficiency, reliability and uptime are critical.

Earlier this year, SPOC rebranded as SPOC Energy, bringing its capabilities together under a unified enterprise identity. The new name reflects the company's expanded role in critical energy infrastructure while maintaining the engineering expertise, customer focus and Lift Up culture that have shaped its progress.

"Our markets and technologies have evolved significantly, but the foundation of this company has not changed," Mason added. "We are still focused on building technology that helps our customers win, creating opportunities for our people and lifting up the communities around us."

SPOC Energy's Inc. 5000 recognitions span 2014, 2015, 2020, 2024 and 2026. The company was also named to the Inc. Best Workplaces list in 2020.

To learn more about the people, culture and transformation behind SPOC Energy's fifth Inc. 5000 recognition, read the full story at www.SPOCenergy.com/blog/five-time-inc.5000-honoree.

About SPOC Energy

SPOC Energy designs and manufactures advanced power conversion systems and motor-control automation. Engineered for mission-critical performance in the world's most technically demanding and harsh environments—data centers, oil & gas, marine, and mobile power—we improve efficiency and strengthen reliability. Guided by our Lift Up culture, SPOC has 80,000 systems installed across five continents and more than 40 countries, transforming how industry uses energy.

To learn more about SPOC Energy, visit www.SPOCenergy.com.

For more information, contact: Jessica Rose, 205-322-1010.

SOURCE SPOC Energy