SPOC REBRANDS AS SPOC ENERGY AS INFRASTRUCTURE DEMANDS GROW

Company Unifies Global Power Conversion Platform Supporting Critical Energy Systems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC today announced it has rebranded as SPOC Energy, aligning its name with the company it has become: a modern power conversion systems provider supporting mission-critical infrastructure across multiple industries.

SPOC Energy's technologies support the infrastructure as demand accelerates for reliable power across AI-driven data centers, electrified systems, and modernized power grids.

The new identity brings together the company's capabilities across utilities, data centers, marine systems, and industrial power applications under a unified enterprise brand focused on reliability, efficiency, and operational resilience. Originally recognized for rugged oilfield automation technologies, the company now serves a broader range of industries where uptime is critical.

"Over the past decade, the environments where our technology operates have expanded significantly," said Robert L. Mason, CEO of SPOC Energy. "Today our systems support operations across energy production, utilities, and digital infrastructure. The SPOC Energy brand reflects the broader role our engineering now plays in critical infrastructure. As global demand for reliable, always-on power continues to grow, our focus remains on delivering systems that perform in the environments where failure is not an option."

The rebrand comes as global infrastructure faces increasing pressure from rising energy demand, rapid digitalization, and the expansion of AI-driven technologies requiring highly reliable power systems.

SPOC Energy's solutions support applications including utility and microgrid systems, high-reliability data center power architecture, marine and offshore installations, and industrial and mobile power systems operating in remote and demanding environments.

Eight of the top ten U.S.-based energy companies, including three Fortune 100 firms, and the second-largest regulated utility in the United States rely on SPOC Energy's technologies. The company has deployed more than 80,000 systems worldwide through direct installations and OEM partnerships spanning five continents and more than 40 countries.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, SPOC Energy combines global reach with its "Lift Up" culture, focused on developing talent, fostering innovation, and building teams that support long-term growth.

SPOC Energy will continue investing in integrated platform technologies, advanced motor-control automation, and scalable power conversion systems designed to support evolving global infrastructure demands.

More information is available at www.spocautomation.com.

About SPOC Energy

SPOC Energy designs and manufactures advanced power conversion systems and motor-control automation. Engineered for mission-critical performance in the world's most technically demanding and harsh environments—oil and gas, marine, data centers, and mobile power—we improve efficiency and strengthen reliability. Guided by our Lift Up culture, SPOC has 80,000 systems installed across five continents and over 40 countries, transforming how industry uses energy.

Media Contact

Brailyn Barineau

205.910.6393

[email protected]

SOURCE SPOC Energy