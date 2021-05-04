SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., Names Andrew Williams as Managing Director

SPOC has identified the need for balancing power supply and demand for many grid-connected, off-grid and island applications; and it is a complex, yet critical task. With a growing demand for such complex systems, SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies welcomes industry veteran Andrew Williams as its Managing Director to lead SPOC's newest company.

Williams is a seasoned executive and engineer with a career in the switchgear and power control markets that has spanned more than 20 years, holding positions as Vice President of Sales and Director of Business Development at previous companies before joining the SPOC team. In his new role, Williams will be responsible for driving revenue, strategy, product development, leadership and ongoing business development. Williams will be directly engaged with all aspects of SPOC Grid to ensure the company's business objectives are met, all while providing the expertise and support our SPOC customers know and appreciate.

"We are excited about the launch of SPOC Grid; it is a natural progression to our core business and our core values. SPOC has developed an award-winning culture composed of extremely talented people working together with a common Lift Up spirit, and Andrew is an excellent ambassador of our mission. He brings passion and energy focused on excellent customer experience, along with a wealth of industry experience, understanding and expertise to the team," states Robert Mason, SPOC CEO.

