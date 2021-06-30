SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., Names Dr. Ben Gully as Chief Technologist

"Batteries bring us new, smarter ways to use energy and shape our world," states Dr. Gully, "part and parcel to that is also making sure we use them in the right way, for the right things and help identify and implement other power system solutions where batteries don't provide the optimal solution."

Dr. Gully provided the technical guidance for the battery safety test procedures, which have become the global maritime industry standard for safety evaluation. He pioneered thought leadership as the manager and technical lead for the Maritime Battery Safety Joint Development Project, which was supported by the likes of ABB, Kongsberg, Corvus Energy, Leclanché, Stena, Damen Group, Marioff, NMA, DMA, U.S. MARAD and more.

Dr. Gully holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas, where he focused on Hybrid Powertrain Architectures for the U.S. Navy and Commercial Ocean-Going Vessels.

"Dr. Ben Gully is an outstanding addition to SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge in energy storage systems to the team," states Andrew Williams, SPOC Grid Managing Director. "We are thrilled to have him join the SPOC family as we continue to provide innovative solutions in our effort to enhance our marine, on-site power and energy storage solutions."

In his new role at SPOC, Dr. Gully will bring his experience and knowledge in energy storage systems, power systems, marine power systems, hybrid controls, and marine propulsion technologies and methods to assist in business-development efforts. He also will serve as the subject matter expert on behalf of SPOC Grid for industry organizations, while continuing to publish relevant articles and hold speaking engagements. Additionally, Dr. Gully will assist SPOC Grid's managing director and engineering teams with ongoing product development.

About SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc.

SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., designs and manufactures innovative, high-performing variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies. SPOC Grid makes hybridized energy systems cost-effective and user-friendly for grid-connected, off-grid, island, marine and a variety of other operations. SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPOC Automation. For more information about SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, Inc., call 205.661.3642 or visit spocgrid.com

SOURCE SPOC Automation