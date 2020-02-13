SPOC Releases The Most Comprehensive VFD Extended Warranty In The Oil And Gas Industry

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Automation released the most comprehensive extended warranty for their complete line of variable frequency drives (VFD). DriveShield comes in three levels: DriveShield 3+, DriveShield 6+ and DriveShield 10+. Each of the warranties offers repair or replacement contingencies on every VFD and covers damage from lightning strikes and other load anomalies, giving producers uninterrupted service in some of the most extreme conditions.

DriveShield 3+ is a three-year warranty, providing 24/7/365 (online and phone) customer support, 2- day shipping for parts in inventory and a certified field service technician on site to repair or replace the drive.

SPOC also offers a six-year extended warranty, DriveShield 6+, providing one-day shipping on parts guaranteed in inventory and a certified field service technician on site to repair everything in the box, as well as continuous customer service.

The most comprehensive warranty package available, DriveShield 10+, is a ten-year warranty with additional coverage including annual site inspections starting in the sixth year and 24/7 equipment health monitoring.

"DriveShield is the most comprehensive extensive warranty in the variable frequency drive industry. It even includes protection from lightning. Status quo is our enemy, and DriveShield changes the drive performance and service level unlike anything I've seen in my career," said Robert Mason, CEO of SPOC Automation. "We recognize that producers make significant investments in their automation equipment, and it's important that we help them protect that investment."

It is inevitable that the heat, the cold, the dust and the storms will take a toll on equipment, SPOC's VFD DriveShield Extended Warranty guarantees to always keep you up and running.

For more information on SPOC's DriveShield Extended Warranty, visit: https://spocautomation.com/driveshield

About SPOC Automation

SPOC Automation is a U.S.-based innovation company specializing in automation technology for the oil & gas industry. SPOC manufactures products to automate processes in the upstream and midstream markets, specifically for artificial lift, water management and compression applications. For more information about SPOC Automation, call (205)661-3642 or visit spocautomation.com

