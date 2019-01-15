Spohrer & Dodd Attorneys Settle Lawsuit Filed by Parties Injured in Disastrous 2015 Accident on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The disastrous accident occurred when a commercial towing vehicle, a van, and an SUV collided on the highway near Gainesville, Florida. The lawsuit, filed by the multiple injured passengers, alleged that the tow truck driver recklessly failed to maintain and operate his vehicle, causing it to hit the van in which Plaintiffs were travelling. The tow truck driver claimed that the driver of the van cut him off in an attempt to make an illegal turn. The van driver did not speak English, so the truck driver's account was the only one referred to in the police report.

The passenger van rolled over multiple times and flew off the highway after being rear-ended, at a high rate of speed, by the tow truck. The Plaintiffs suffered catastrophic injuries, requiring most of them to be either airlifted or transported by ambulance to the nearest trauma center or hospital.

Attorneys from Spohrer & Dodd identified inconsistencies in the tow truck driver's account of the accident, accepted the case, and began their own investigation. They retained a forensic accident reconstruction expert to perform a thorough examination of the accident sequence. The attorneys also subpoenaed phone records from the drivers involved and obtained dash cam video footage from another commercial truck which captured the vehicles immediately prior to the crash. Their thorough investigation and careful reconstruction of the accident uncovered evidence that the tow truck driver was exceeding the speed limit and likely using his cell phone when the collision occurred. Spohrer & Dodd's presentation of this compelling evidence to the Defendant's legal team and insurance adjuster, resulted in a favorable settlement for all of the Plaintiffs involved.

The Plaintiffs were each hardworking people who came to the United States to flee violence and religious persecution in their native country and make a better life for themselves. Because they spoke multiple languages; required several interpreters; and could not easily explain the events of the accident, several personal injury firms rejected their case. The injury attorneys at Spohrer & Dodd recognized the difficult situation the Plaintiffs were in and decided to help them. As a result, the Plaintiffs were able to recover the compensation necessary to afford medical care and avoid further hardship. This was an extremely challenging case that demonstrates the tenacity of the attorneys at Spohrer & Dodd and their willingness to pursue justice for their clients in the face of overwhelming adversity.

