Spohrer Dodd Attorneys Earn 2022 Best Lawyers® Acclaim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three attorneys at the trial law firm of Spohrer Dodd have been honored with coveted listings in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 for their work in Jacksonville, Florida:

Roger J. Dodd (Since 1995)

(Since 1995) Family Law



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Keith Maynard (Since 2022)

(Since 2022) Aviation Law

Robert F. Spohrer (Since 2006)

(Since 2006) Aviation Law



Insurance Law



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

With The Best Lawyers in America, Best Lawyers aims to showcase the top 6% of U.S. private practice attorneys. It develops the annual legal ranking guide through rigorous peer review. It does not tamper with the results of the review; it simply fact-checks all feedback collected to ensure that the published guide is accurate. Attorneys must be nominated by a third party and cannot, under any circumstances, vote for themselves. Only the highest-scoring candidates are chosen as listed lawyers each year. Further, the single highest-scoring attorney in each practice area and geographic location is honored with the title of "Lawyer of the Year."

In addition to his spot in The Best Lawyers in America guide, Attorney Robert F. Spohrer was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Jacksonville.

Attorney Spohrer is the president, CEO, and senior partner of Spohrer Dodd. His legal career spanning 40 years is highlighted by many verdicts and settlements in excess of $100 million. He has been featured by 60 Minutes, 20/20. The Washington Post, NPR, and BBC. He has tried cases in state and federal courts, including in the Supreme Court of the United States. The bulk of his practice comprises insurance claim disputes and aircraft disaster, medical negligence, and product liability cases.

Attorney Dodd is also a senior partner at Spohrer Dodd, as well as a board-certified civil and criminal trial specialist. He is an accomplished lecturer, teacher, and expert witness, having taught in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Russia, St. Thomas, and throughout the Caribbean. Martindale-Hubbell, Who's Who in the World, and Who's Who in America have recognized him throughout his 45 years of legal practice.

As for Attorney Maynard, he bravely served his country for 23 years in the Maryland Army National Guard in the infantry and aviation branches. After retiring as a Major, his passion for helping the American people enabled him to effectively advocate for Spohrer Dodd clients in cases involving wrongful death, product and premises liability, transportation and aviation accidents, and insurance law.

Spohrer Dodd's attorneys share more than 150 years of experience and have recovered over $1 billion for clients throughout the state of Florida. To schedule a free consultation with a Jacksonville attorney, visit sdlitigation.com. Or to learn more about Best Lawyers, go to bestlawyers.com.

