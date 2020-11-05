Spohrer Dodd Earns Tier 1 Rating in 2021 Edition of U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spohrer Dodd earned three Tier 1 ratings in the 11th Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®. After receiving Tier 1 rankings in the 10th Edition of "Best Law Firms," the Spohrer Dodd team continued to prioritize their clients, applying their award-winning legal skills and resources to each and every case. Their commitment to justice earned them the following Jacksonville metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in "Best Law Firms" of 2021:

Insurance Law

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

As one of the world's most renowned peer-review legal rating organizations, Best Lawyers® successfully curates publications showcasing the nation's premier attorneys and firms in The Best Lawyers in America© and "Best Law Firms," respectively. To be considered for "Best Law Firms," practices must have at least one attorney honored in the corresponding edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.

Spohrer Dodd Founding Partner and President Robert F. Spohrer and Senior Partner Roger J. Dodd were selected for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, qualifying the firm to undergo the "Best Law Firms" selection process.

The review for "Best Law Firms" comprises an in-depth examination of a firm's success, history, legal knowledge, peer respect, client satisfaction, and more. Each firm is given a score based on this information, which is vetted by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, to determine which tier a firm is placed in. According to legal practice area and geographic location, Tier 1 showcases the top scorers; the second-highest scorers are placed in Tier 2; and the third-highest scorers in Tier 3.

Spohrer Dodd serves Florida and United States residents in complex, high-stakes injury cases. To date, they have recovered more than a billion dollars for their clients and have helped ensure that policy changes are implemented for the sake of safety. The firm is acclaimed by the Inner Circle of Advocates, Lawdragon 500, Super Lawyers®, and the International Society of Barristers, among others.

Visit sdlitigation.com today to learn more about Spohrer Dodd.

