Spohrer Dodd Files First Lawsuit for Injuries Incurred in the Miami Air Plane Crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 3, Miami Air flight 293 crashed at NAS Jax airport in Florida, causing the plane to slide off the runway and into the St. John's River. Despite having received warnings from controllers who stated that "both runways look pretty bad," the flight crew flew through the active thunderstorm and attempted to land. As a result, the aircraft came in too fast and too high, resulting in a major crash.

Thankfully, neither the crew nor the passengers were killed, but at least two dozen were injured during the crash and subsequent recovery. One of the injured passengers was Mr. Moss, who was the first to file a suit against Miami Air for their role in the plane accident. Spohrer Dodd represents Mr. Moss, along with several other passengers who were similarly injured in the terrible crash.

The lawsuit claims that Miami Air knew the plane had mechanical errors before departure, and the flight crew failed to heed warnings that poor weather made landing in Jacksonville unsafe. Additionally, the pilot did not warn passengers to brace for impact before the crash occurred. In a statement from the firm's founding partner, Robert Spohrer:

"Our investigation has shown that this aircraft was negligently and improperly maintained, serviced, operated and flown. The crash was entirely preventable and our clients are entitled to full and fair restitution for their losses."

Mr. Moss sustained injuries to his right arm, including a muscular tear and a tendon rupture. As a result, Mr. Moss required surgery. His lawsuit requests compensation for damages, including pain, suffering, mental anguish, loss of earnings, inconvenience, and more. If you were harmed in the Miami Air plane crash, or another similar disaster, Spohrer Dodd is available to hear your case and provide you with the legal advocacy you need and deserve. Visit Spohrer Dodd online at sdlitigation.com to discuss your case with an experienced attorney.

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd

Related Links

sdlitigation.com

