Spokane's Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine Announces Expansion of its Facility and Healthcare Services

SPOKANE, Wash., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine announces they have begun the process of looking for a new location to expand its facility and services, and is actively recruiting additional surgeons. Alpine intends to have its location identified and begin the building process by the end of the year.

These changes come at a time when the organization is embarking on a new expanded approach of delivering complete musculoskeletal care for its patients — from fracture care to complex spine surgical intervention designed to improve the quality of life for their patients.

With dual fellowships in surgical sports medicine and spine surgery, Dr. Schmitz is happy to offer his services in these disciplines for patients from the Inland Northwest.

Some of the expanded services being developed include:

Patient education classes

Home health care

Fully integrated physical therapy

Expansion of regenerative medicine therapies

Expanded procedures that can be completed within the office

Expansion of practice hours

"Today's healthcare delivery system continues to be fragmented and choppy for patients to navigate," says Rick Hansen, VP of Clinic Operations and Strategy. "With patients seeking relief of their pain and wanting to get back to living a full and complete life— doing activities to bring basic joy back into their lives—the last thing they want to deal with is a healthcare system that makes it difficult to get the help they seek.

Dr. Miguel Schmitz, one of the Northwest's top orthopedic and spine surgeons, has been servicing the Spokane region for more than 12 years and has been in orthopaedics for 30 years, sees the need to provide additional support and services to his patients. "I have been going to bat for our patients by appealing unnecessary insurance denials for coverage for needed services and assisting patients through workman comp claims as part of what we do. It is time consuming removing the roadblocks to get care for these patients, to better their lives. Working with patients is the reward this clinic enjoys when seeing patients return to life with reduced pain," says Dr. Schmitz.

Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine also announces the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. The new logo better communicates what Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine stands for today. In addition to the expansion of its new location and services, the new brand reflects the organization's new investment into the future that will redefine what orthopaedic and spine care means to the Inland Northwest. "While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent where Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine is going and what we plan to provide for our patients," commented Dr. Schmitz. "The new branding emphasizes our desire and ability to improve our services, while also paying homage to our past endeavors."

About Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine

Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine provides the latest proven orthopedic and spine care, with an emphasis on the management of the adult spine, sports medicine, arthroscopy, fracture management and joint surgery. They offer non-operative management of the neuro-musculoskeletal system as a first line of treatment when appropriate and, if necessary, surgical options for the care of the spine and extremities. Alpine Orthopaedic and Spine is led by Miguel Schmitz, MD who is board certified with the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, as well as a Certificate of Added Qualification in Sports Medicine. He is fellowship trained in both Spine Surgery and Orthopedic Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy.

For more information on Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine's new expansion, please contact:

Rick Hansen

Vice President of Clinic Operations and Strategy

Alpine Orthopaedic and Spine, P.C.

212 E Central, Suite 365

Spokane WA 99208

509-435-0973 Ext. 204 (O) – 509-435-0978 (F) – 509-990-0776 (C)

[email protected]

www.alpineorthospine.com

SOURCE Alpine Orthopaedic & Spine

Related Links

https://alpineorthospine.com/

