SpokenLayer Appoints Audio Creative Veteran, Former Pandora Executive Creative Director Lauren Nagel As Company's First Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpokenLayer, the premier full-service creative studio specializing in custom, short-form digital audio creation and production, today announced the appointment of Lauren Nagel as the company's first ever Chief Creative Officer. In this role, Nagel is responsible for creative innovation and executional excellence across each area of the existing business as well as into new and emerging opportunities for audio creative. She also plans to integrate her personal and professional passion for sonic diversity into all creative elements presented by SpokenLayer.

"The impact of storytelling through sound is something that I've been transfixed by since I was a kid devouring film scores, and has only become even more pronounced throughout the pandemic as we turned to sound for connection, comfort, and escape," said Nagel. "Many organizations play in the audio space for one audience, but SpokenLayer is unique in that it is the only company offering a full suite of audio services across publishers, brands, and content companies. I'm thrilled to join Andy and the award-winning SpokenLayer creative team to provide these organizations with the best, most authentic and engaging sonic storytelling possible."

A lifelong creative, with a broad range of experience including composing and performing for television and film as well as her own music projects, Nagel joins SpokenLayer after nearly a decade in creative roles at Pandora Media. Here, she most recently served as vice president and executive creative director of its in-house audio-first creative consultancy, Studio Resonate.

"There are very few creative executives that truly specialize in audio and bringing Lauren on board into SpokenLayer means that we not only have one of the few people that understand the medium, we also have the best. Simply put, she is one of the most respected audio creatives in the business," said Andy Lipset, Chief Executive Officer of Spoken Layer. "Audio is seeing some of the largest levels of listenership ever, but in order to impact and resonate with the listener, outstanding audio creative is really necessary to cut through the clutter. This is something that SpokenLayer has become the expert in through the use of short-form audio, and our clients will benefit even further because of Lauren's experience in the creation of sonic identities for brands. I am absolutely thrilled to be working with her again!"

Since its founding, SpokenLayer has been focused on supporting the short form audio needs of publishers, scripting and producing content on their behalf and adapting their content to short-form audio that sounds authentic and native. Recent studies have found that the average human attention span has fallen by 25% from 12 seconds in 2000 to eight seconds today, making it a sweet spot for brands looking to engage their key demographics. As such in 2020, the company began providing similar services to brands, delivering custom branded content and sponsorships on a new and different platform. Most recently, SpokenLayer has expanded its offerings to audio companies, providing white-label services where they collaborate directly with the audio companies and manage the entire process of creating their audio content from creative ideation to production to distribution.

"As digital audio has become ubiquitous, SpokenLayer is one of our first calls to make when a client has a desire to be in the medium," said Sam Bloom, CEO of Camelot Strategic Marketing and Media. "They are super creative, and really understand how listeners today engage with digital audio. Creating compelling audio isn't always easy, and Camelot's clients have really benefited from their expertise."

