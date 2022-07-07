SPOKESPERSON FOR FAMILY OF EIGHT-YEAR-OLD HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING VICTIM TO SHARE INFORMATION ABOUT FAMILY MEDICAL STATUS AND SUPPORT NEEDS

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts and her eight-year-old twin sons, Cooper and Luke, were among the victims who were shot during the tragic Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois on Monday. Cooper is currently in critical condition. Dr. Roberts was seriously injured but will recover. Luke has been treated, released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.