Spoketober: Durango's 1st Annual Community Cycling Celebration

The month-long initiative is designed to bring locals together to embrace its inclusive cycling community and celebrate hometown as one of the nation's top cycling destinations

DURANGO, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Durango is excited to announce its inaugural Spoketober , a community cycling event that will take place throughout Durango and La Plata County, Colo. for the entire month of October 2022. Spoketober is a celebration of Durango's tight-knit and passionate cycling community, highlighting the decades of dedication and sweat equity its residents have committed to make Durango one of the top cycling destinations in the nation featuring over 300-miles of singletrack trails and being home to numerous Olympians.

Spoketober Durango will bolster this cycling legacy and feature a wide variety of inclusive cycling centric events for all levels and disciplines, organized by local organizations, cycling teams, and retailers.

Spoketober is designed to be inclusive of all members of the cycling community and will include events such as a bike commuting empowerment group ride, a bicycle recycle and upcycle clinic, a costume bike parade with DEVO and a community cruise with the Adaptive Sports Association. Additional activities to participate in throughout the month include sweepstakes and giveaways , virtual events, bike races and other organized rides open to the community.

"Spoketober aims to bring together all aspects of Durango's multi-faceted cycling community. We hope to create a fun month of programming for locals and visitors alike, all amid a time when Durango and La Plata County is flourishing with incredible fall colors," said Rachel Brown, Executive Director of Visit Durango.

Spoketober will kick off on Oct. 3rd at 5 p.m. at Mountain Bike Specialists featuring a Meet & Greet with Durango Cycling Legend Ned Overend, Todd Wells, Payson McElveen, Howard Grotts, Ellen Campbell and other local pro riders. Other notable events include "Share the Love Cycle" Bicycle Recycle & Upcycle Event benefiting the Navajo Nation at Buckley Park on Oct. 7 - 9 and a Group Ride from Fort Lewis College to Buckley Park on Oct. 9. The month will finish with Durango Devo's Kids Halloween Bike Parade on October 28 and a Homegrown Adventure Film Fest at the Durango Welcome Center on October 31. A full calendar of events can be found here .

"Durango is a very special place for cyclists because of the trails we have and our cycling community. Our extensive trail system welcomes riders of all levels, beginners to professionals. Our cycling community is diverse, supportive and inclusive. Whatever bike you enjoy riding, Durango is a lovely place to be a cyclist!" said Rotem Ishay, Director of Team Durango Segment 28, a local development race team named after Segment 28 of the Colorado Trail which finishes in Durango.

Oct. 3rd - Durango Cycling Legends Meet & Greet | Mountain Bike Specialists | 5-7 p.m.

- Durango Cycling Legends Meet & Greet | Mountain Bike Specialists | Oct. 7-9 - "Share the Love Cycle" Bicycle Recycle & Upcycle Event | Buckley Park | 9 am - 3 pm

- "Share the Love Cycle" Bicycle Recycle & Upcycle Event | Buckley Park | Oct. 9 - Group Ride from Fort Lewis College to Buckley Park "Share the Love Cycle" Event | 12 pm Meet up at Fort Lewis College | 1 pm departure of the group ride

- Group Ride from to Buckley Park "Share the Love Cycle" Event | Meet up at | departure of the group ride Oct. 19 - Durango En Masse: Cycle Commuting Empowerment Group Ride | Meet at the Durango Welcome Center and Ride to Ska Brewing | 5:30 - 7:30 pm

- Durango En Masse: Cycle Commuting Empowerment Group Ride | Meet at the Durango Welcome Center and Ride to Ska Brewing | Oct. 27 - Durango DEVO Kid's Halloween Parade | Parade departs from the Rec Center at 4:00 pm and ends at the Durango Powerhouse for a Halloween Party and Fundraiser | 4 - 6:30 pm

- Durango DEVO Kid's Halloween Parade | Parade departs from the Rec Center at and ends at the Durango Powerhouse for a Halloween Party and Fundraiser | Oct. 28 - Bicycle Karaoke | 8th Ave Tavern | 9 pm - 1 am

- Bicycle Karaoke | 8th Ave Tavern | Oct. 31 - Homegrown Adventures Film Fest | Durango Welcome Center | 6 - 8 pm

Participating organizations include: Durango Trails , the Adaptive Sports Association , Fort Lewis College Cycling Team , Team Segment 28 , Bike Durango , the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships , Durango DEVO , Durango Hot Springs , and Mountain Bike Specialists .

Enter to win a $7,000 Durango cycling adventure vacation package by entering the Spoketober Sweepstakes running from Sept. 7-Oct. 30. The prize package includes a 3-night hotel stay in Durango, a 3-day guided tour of Durango's world class singletrack, a bike shop shopping spree, bike and helmet rentals for two, a trip to the Durango Hot Springs for 2, plus travel and meal expenses. More details about entry can be found here .

Be sure to follow Spoketober @SpoketoberDurango and use the #SpoketoberDurango hashtag to keep up to date with the latest events and giveaways.

Images, b-roll, and logos can be downloaded here .

To learn more and see the full schedule visit: SpoketoberDurango.com .

Media Contacts:

Lauren Haber

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Durango