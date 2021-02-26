Spolin Law Client Walks Free Hours After DA George Gascon Dismisses Murder Charges
Feb 26, 2021, 08:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, a Spolin Law client tearfully reunited with his mother after a long period of imprisonment for a murder he did not commit. The dismissal was formally handed down by Judge Shellie Samuels of Department 112 in Van Nuys Courthouse.
The murder dismissal came about in great part because of the newly-elected District Attorney, George Gascon. Mr. Gascon had campaigned on a promise of criminal justice reform, and he has been quick to implement a series of "special directives" that show increased compassion for inmates and criminal defendants.
Aaron Spolin was the lead attorney on the client's case, and he was assisted by other attorneys at Spolin Law, including Caitlin Dukes, Matt Delgado (of counsel), and Jeremy Cutcher.
This case had already received significant media coverage for Judge Samuels' earlier decision to reject the DA's attempt to dismiss the gang enhancements. (See media coverage: Judge Opposes Gascon's Reforms, Los Angeles Daily News, 12/17/20. Gascon Blacklists Judge for Policy Noncompliance, Fox 11 Los Angeles, 12/16/20). The judge eventually gave in on the dismissal of the gang enhancements and then, yesterday, agreed to dismiss the entire case.
The client owes a great deal to his mother, who was an absolute fighter and never gave up on him. She had retained Spolin Law for her son's case and encouraged the firm's aggressive practice of filing extensive legal motions in court.
As attorney Jeremy Cutcher pointed out: "I've never seen a mother so involved in her adult-son's case. And in the end, she got what she was fighting for. It's wonderful to see."
To speak with Mr. Cutcher, Mr. Spolin, or any attorney at Spolin Law about your own case, call us at (866) 963-7561.
SOURCE Spolin Law P.C.
